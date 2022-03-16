INDIA

‘CCS schemes promoting women farmers’

By NewsWire
0
0

The Narendra Modi government has said that the Central government has created 10,000 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) and registered them with the help of various state wise agencies under the Central Sector Scheme (CCS) and an amount of Rs 14.05 crore has been transferred to 352 FPOs towards matching equity grant.

So far, a total of Rs 108.82 crore has been released as FPO Management Cost under 10,000 FPOs scheme.

The Modi government has promoted 225 women FPOs by different implementing agencies. It is being done to empower women farmers and their representatives.

It said that under the new FPO scheme, 421 FPOs have been registered by different implementing agencies (IAs) in aspirational districts.

“Under the said Central Sector Scheme (CSS), an amount of Rs 14.05 crore has been transferred to 352 FPOs towards matching equity grant. The FPO management cost is also disbursed by the department to the concerned implementing agencies for onward transferring to the respective FPOs. So far, a total of Rs 108.82 crore has been released as FPO Management Cost under 10,000 FPOs scheme,” the government said.

As per operational guidelines of the CSS women farmers’ participation as shareholders of FPOs is preferred and in the Board of Directors (BoD) and Governing Body (GB), as the case may be, there shall be adequate representation of women farmer member(s) and there should be minimum one woman member.

So far, 225 women FPOs have been promoted by different implementing agencies.

20220316-075403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.