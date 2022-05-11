Fitting CCTV cameras in Revenue Department offices, which serve as a public interface, would help speed-up disposal of pending civil cases, Revenue Minister Atanasio Monserrate said on Wednesday.

“We should see the functioning. The monitor should be here (in the Minister’s cabin) and one in the Secretary’s (Revenue) office. They should know how department functioning works and whether the department is functioning or not,” Monserrate said.

The Minister has said that the CCTV cameras would be installed in all Revenue Department offices which deal with civilian petitioners as well as quasi judicial offices dealing in tenancy cases.

“We have asked the Revenue Department about how many cases are pending. We are looking into that.

“We have put everyone on the job. All tenancy cases will be resolved in a stipulated time,” Monserrate also said.

There are currently nearly 3,400 tenancy cases pending across Revenue department offices in the coastal state.

