CCTVs soon in Collectorates, other offices to keep tabs: Goa Minister

The Goa government may soon install CCTV cameras in the state’s Collectorates and Deputy Collectors’ offices to keep tabs on chaos and maladministration in the Revenue Department offices, Revenue Minister Atanasio Monserrate said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, he noted that he had received complaints about irregularities in the Deputy Collectors’ offices, which often witness queues of people with grievances related to land records and other government-related work.

“I told them (Deputy Collectors) that we will fit CCTV cameras in all the Collectorate offices which will be directly connected to my office. I will basically speak to the IT Minister and I will have this thing done at the earliest, so that I can monitor from here, basically how the mamlatdars are functioning,” Monserrate said.

“I cannot give you a time frame because I need to speak to the IT Minister, but I think within six months time, this thing should be in place. It will be connected here (in his official cabin) and the Secretary as well, for them to know the functioning,” he added.

Monserrate also said that he had been receiving complaints about “partisan” actions of some Revenue Department officials, for which “corrective measures” would be taken.

“As far as functioning of the mamlatdar is concerned, I want them to function in a non-partisan manner. I have got certain complaints that in fact lawyers are only drafting the audits and giving the mamlatdars. These things should not happen,” he said.

