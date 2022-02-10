HEALTH

CDC predicts up to 978,000 Covid-19 deaths in US by early March

By NewsWire
0
8

A new ensemble forecast published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has projected up to 978,000 total Covid-19 deaths in the US by early March.

The projection published Wednesday forecast that 5,800 to 21,700 new Covid-19 deaths will be reported during the week ending March 5, and that a total of 942,000 to 978,000 Covid-19 deaths will be reported by that date, Xinhua news agency reported.

The state- and territory-level ensemble forecasts predict that over the next four weeks, the number of newly reported deaths per week will likely decrease in 18 US jurisdictions, according to the CDC.

Several US states have announced plans to relax key mitigation measures as new Covid-19 infections and hospitalisations started to drop. But CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday that despite encouraging trends in Covid-19 case rates, it is not time for the country as a whole to relax mitigation efforts.

“We are not there yet,” Walensky added at a White House briefing.

“We continue to recommend masking in areas of high and substantial transmission — that’s much of the country right now — in public indoor settings,” she said.

20220210-055203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.