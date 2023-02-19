HEALTHINDIA

CDRI develops DNA gel stain, needed in RTPCR

NewsWire
0
0

The Lucknow-based CSIR-Central Drug Research Institute has developed a DNA gel stain called ‘GreenR’, which is critical in RT-PCR and other diagnostic tests.

At present, India is dependent on foreign nations for imports to conduct several of these tests.

However, the landmark innovation is expected to reduce reliance on other countries and provide a cost-effective alternative to expensive RT-PCR diagnosis.

The institute also claimed that ‘GreenR’ is India’s first indigenous DNA gel stain.

‘GreenR’ has been developed by CDRI chief scientist Atul Goel with his four researchers in collaboration with Hyderabad-based Biotech Desk Private Limited.

“It provides an economical alternative to commercially available dyes that are used to stain DNA/RNA, which are currently imported,” said Atul Goel.

“In any diagnosis, DNA and RNA need to be stained to be detected and quantified. Till now, researchers had been dependent upon stains like Ethidium bromide which intercalates between the DNA strands, and upon shining UV light, it fluoresces orange, thus helping visualise DNA. However, Ethidium bromide is a known mutagen to bacteria, animals, and humans. Hence, its usage is risky for the user and its disposal needs special treatment,” he added.

“To overcome these issues of toxicity, some companies have invented safe DNA dyes but these dyes have substantial cost as they are expensive to import and have a patent royalty on their usage,” he said while adding that it costs around Rs 4000-5000 per test.

‘GreenR’ will help researchers in the field of Life Sciences to bring down their costs substantially.

20230219-142604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Blood donation our responsibility to help each other: Mandaviya

    Over 3-crore anti-Covid vaccine doses given in Karnataka

    Shopping malls, eateries to open in UP from June 21

    Maha: Over 30 ministers, lawmakers test Covid positive in a week