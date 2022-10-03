Delhi Police have provided ‘Z-plus’ category security cover to the newly-appointed Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, police said.

According to a police official, the security was provided on the directions issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The ‘Z-Plus’ category security cover is the second highest security provided to VVIPs after the Special Protection Group (SPG) that exclusively secures India’s Prime Minister.

‘Z+’ category security cover comprise pilot/escort, close protection team of armed commandos, home guard, spotter, search-and-frisking staff, officials said.

Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan assumed charge as the second CDS of the country on September 30.

The post was lying vacant for more than nine months since the death of the first CDS General Bipin Rawat in December 2021.

Lt. Gen Chauhan (retd) succeeds former Army chief, General Rawat, who had died in a helicopter crash on December 8, 2021.

In a career spanning over nearly 40 years, Lt. Gen Chauhan has held several command, staff and instrumental appointments and had extensive experience in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir and northeast India.

Commissioned into 11 Gorkha Rifles in 1981, he is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla and Indian Military Academy, Dehradun.

As Major General, he had commanded an Infantry Division in the critical Baramulla sector in the Northern Command, and as Lt. General, commanded a Corps in the northeast and subsequently went on to become the Eastern Command chief from September 2019 and held the charge until his retirement from service in May 2021.

In addition to these command appointments, he has also held important staff appointments, including the charge of Director General of Military Operations.

He had also served on a United Nations mission to Angola.

