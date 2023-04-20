INDIA

CDS Gen Chauhan exhorts IAF to take steps towards indigenisation

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen Anil Chauhan on Thursday stressed the need for the Indian Air Force (IAF) to chart a path towards fleet sustenance, while simultaneously taking steps towards increasing indigenisation.

On Thursday, Gen Chauhan attended the IAF Commanders’ Conference (AFCC) at Air Headquarters (Vayu Bhavan) where he was briefed about the operational readiness of the IAF.

Addressing the IAF Commanders present at the conference, the CDS highlighted the need to chart a clear path towards fleet sustenance.

He also discussed the contours of enhancing integration amongst the three services and the benefits that would accrue from the same.

The theme of this year’s three-day AFCC, which began on April 19, is ‘Beyond Boundaries: Robust Foundation’, a statement noted.

The conference, which is held every year, involves discussions on the year gone by and the progress made on the path planned for the future.

Views of various government organs and academia are sought during the Conference which is also addressed by the Chiefs of the Army and Naval Staff, the statement said.

