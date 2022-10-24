INDIA

CDS visits forward posts in Rajouri, reviews security scenario along LoC

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen Anil Chauhan, accompanied by White Knight Corps Commander, Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, on Monday visited forward posts in Rajouri sector of Jammu & Kashmir and celebrated Diwali with soldiers posted on the frontlins.

The CDS also laid a wreath at Naman Sthal, the war memorial of Naushera Sector and paid his respects to the bravehearts who had laid down their lives in the service of the nation.

Gen Chauhan was briefed by field commanders on the current operational situation and security scenario along the Line of Control (LoC). He also reviewed the development of defence infrastructure and operational preparedness undertaken despite challenging terrain and weather conditions in the region.

Addressing the troops, he exhorted them to inculcate professionalism and carry forward the rich tradition of courage and valour of the Indian Army. He also emphasised the need for operational preparedness of the highest order.

