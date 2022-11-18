INDIASCI-TECH

CDSL admits malware hit its systems, investors’ data safe

NewsWire
0
0

The Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) has admitted that it was hit by malware in a few of its internal machines.

In a filing with the National Stock Exchange on Friday, the depository said that “as a matter of abundant caution, the company immediately isolated the machines and disconnected itself from other constituents of the capital market”.

In the filing, CDSL said that it detected malware in a few of its internal machines.

“As per initial findings, there is no reason to believe that any confidential information or the investor data has been compromised,” the depository added.

The CDSL team has reported the incident to the relevant authorities and is working with its cyber security advisors to analyse the impact.

“Resolution of the incident is in process, subsequent to which settlement activities would be completed,” said the CDSL.

CDSL claims to maintain and service nearly 75 million demat accounts across the country.

Founded in 1999, CDSL is India’s only publicly listed and the country’s second-largest depository after the National Depository Services Limited, or NDSL.

CDSL facilitates holding and transacting in securities in the electronic form and facilitates settlement of trades done on stock exchanges.

On February 28, CDSL became the first depository in India to open 60 million active demat accounts.

The depository holds assets worth Rs 37.2 trillion (as on March 31, 2022) and over 580 depository participants are associated with CDSL.

20221119-004803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India reports 4,369 new Covid cases, 20 deaths

    MP BJP temporarily shifts headquarters, to contest 2023 Assembly polls from...

    Post-26/11, coastal, IFC, glamorous, cosmopolitan NY City secured its citizens

    Cong to revive old pension scheme if voted to power in...