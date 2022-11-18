The Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) has admitted that it was hit by malware in a few of its internal machines.

In a filing with the National Stock Exchange on Friday, the depository said that “as a matter of abundant caution, the company immediately isolated the machines and disconnected itself from other constituents of the capital market”.

In the filing, CDSL said that it detected malware in a few of its internal machines.

“As per initial findings, there is no reason to believe that any confidential information or the investor data has been compromised,” the depository added.

The CDSL team has reported the incident to the relevant authorities and is working with its cyber security advisors to analyse the impact.

“Resolution of the incident is in process, subsequent to which settlement activities would be completed,” said the CDSL.

CDSL claims to maintain and service nearly 75 million demat accounts across the country.

Founded in 1999, CDSL is India’s only publicly listed and the country’s second-largest depository after the National Depository Services Limited, or NDSL.

CDSL facilitates holding and transacting in securities in the electronic form and facilitates settlement of trades done on stock exchanges.

On February 28, CDSL became the first depository in India to open 60 million active demat accounts.

The depository holds assets worth Rs 37.2 trillion (as on March 31, 2022) and over 580 depository participants are associated with CDSL.

