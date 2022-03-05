INDIA

Ceasefire announcement raises hopes to bring Naveen’s mortal remains: K’taka CM

By NewsWire
0
25

Karnataka Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that the ceasefire announcement by Russia has raised hopes to bring the mortal remains of Naveen Gyangoudar, who was killed in shelling in the city of Kharkiv.

Bommai visited the family of Naveen Gyangoudar, at his village in Haveri district. Naveen, a medical student, is the first casualty of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The Chief Minister paid his respects to the deceased, and spent time with the family and consoled them. He also handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to Naveen’s father.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the state government is making all efforts to bring back Naveen’s mortal remains from Ukraine.

“I have been in constant touch with the MEA and authorities in Delhi as well as the Ukrainian ambassador. I have been told that his body has been embalmed and kept in a mortuary. But taking it out of the country was difficult because of the fighting. However, with the ceasefire announcement, it may be possible to get back his body. I will follow up on the issue.” Bommai said.

Naveen lost his life on March 1 and his distraught family has been beseeching the authorities to retrieve his body for conducting the last rites.

20220305-185203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.