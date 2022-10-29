INDIA

CEC intentionally not announcing Gujarat Assembly poll dates, alleges Ashok Gehlot

NewsWire
0
0

Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Saturday alleged that the Chief Election Commission (CEC) is “intentionally” holding back the announcement of the Gujarat Assembly poll dates, so that Prime Minister Narendra Modi can address more and more meetings and inaugurate or dedicate projects to the state to woo electorate.

However, at the same time, he also said that election dates are likely to be announced soon, for which the Congress party and workers are ready and reaching out to all sections of the society.

Addressing media persons here, he challenged the BJP government to restore the old pension scheme for government employees as the Rajasthan government did.

If the Congress comes to power in Gujarat, it will implement all the good schemes in the state too, he claimed.

He condemned the Gujarat government’s action of arresting Congress workers who protested with black flags during the Prime Minister’s visit to Surat and arrested them under Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act (PASA).

Taking a jibe at the BJP-ruled Gujarat government, the Congress leader said, “Showing black flag or protesting is a crime in Gujarat.”

20221029-120006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nilgiris gives first vaccine dose to its total tribal populace

    IMD says monsoon onset over Kerala can happen anytime till June...

    Kashmir police bags lion’s share of gallantry medals this Republic Day

    Chemicals and petrochemicals sunrise industries for TN: Minister