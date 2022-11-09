Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, on Wednesday, launched nationwide Special Summary Revision (SSR) 2023 from Pune through various voter awareness building activities.

Noticing high urban apathy and low young voters participation in Pune, the Election Commission participated in the voter awareness cycle rally in the city to motivate and mobilise the youth and society at large for proactive participation in the election process.

Officials said that in all states across the country, such awareness activities are being organised at a massive scale by concerned Chief Electoral Officers to create awareness and mobilise all stakeholders’ participation during the Special Summary Revision exercise.

CEC Rajiv Kumar requested voters in the urban areas to participate in the election process, get registered and vote. He said that there is a scope for increasing the voter participation from the urban areas. This, he said, is a reason for the national launch of SSR 2023 from the city of Pune.

Although Summary Revision takes place every year, Election Commission is taking up a much focussed activity this year to increase voter-turnout and starting it all over the country from Pune, the CEC added. He further said, “Some of the cities do not really do that kind of voting and there is a whole lot of ground which we have to cover in urban areas and that is why this cycle rally was organised to create awareness”.

The CEC explained, “Everywhere in the country, every furthest possible states, be it hills, coastal lines, inaccessible terrains, deserts, everywhere, every single citizen gets enlisted as a voter and strengthens the democracy by not only getting registered, but also casting his or her vote”.

He also informed that India has more than 2.49 lakhs voters who are of the 100+A age group. “What a relief and ecstasy it gives when you interact with them and find out that they have been voting in all through their lives”, he exclaimed.

Paying tribute to the country’s first voter Late Shri Shyam Saran Negi, who was 106 years and recently passed away, the CEC stated, “He did cast his vote through a postal ballot three days before his death. This is the spirit”.

Activities in Pune started with the CEC and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra participating in a bicycle rally, the theme of which was ‘Pedal For Participative Elections’.

The rally was flagged off by voters from different sections of society, including transgenders, persons with disability, women, youth and others.

