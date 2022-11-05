INDIA

CEC Rajiv Kumar goes to Himachal to attend last rites of India’s first voter

NewsWire
0
0

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has left for Kalpa in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur to meet the bereaved family of independent India’s first voter Shyam Saran Negi, who had passed away on Saturday morning at the age of 106.

The CEC will also attend the last rites in person at his native village.

“Not just first voter of Independent India,but a man with exceptional faith inA#democracy. ECI mourns the demise of Shri Shyam Saran Negi. We are eternally grateful for his service to the Nation,” said the Election Commission on Saturday.

“He inspired millions to vote, even before his demise, he voted for Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 through postal ballot on November 2,2022,” it added.

“Such was his commitment to democratic process that he voted till the last breath of his life on 2nd Nov, at his home in Kalpa. We salute him for his contribution to Indian democracy. He will be cremated with state honours today,” Himachal Pradesh’s Chief Electoral Officer said.

20221105-194805

