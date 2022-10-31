INDIA

CEC stresses on intersection of EMBs functioning with social media

Elaborating on the pressing challenges before the Election Management Bodies (EMBs), Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Monday stressed on the intersection of EMBs functioning with the social media platforms.

The CEC said that social media platforms claim that they have content display policies but they also have the “algorithm power” in play.

“More early or deeper red flagging of fake news based on known modus operandi and genres, is not an unfair expectation from the EMBs,” he underscored.

Kumar added that such a proactive approach to counter fake news will facilitate credible electoral outcomes that will help preserve the “freedoms”, which the social media platforms require to thrive.

The CEC along with Election Commissioner Shri Anup Chandra Pandey on Monday inaugurated a two-day international conference on the theme ‘Role, Framework & Capacity of Election Management Bodies’.

Kumar said that this “cohort is the right platform to learn from each other as we did during Covid”.

“Disenfranchisement, even temporarily, during turbulent times like the Covid-19 pandemic is not an option for democracies.”

He emphasised that the cohort would lay the foundation for many more dialogues and institutionalised mechanisms to cooperate on contextual challenges and opportunities.

Addressing the conference, Elizabeth Jones, Charge d’Affaires, US, said that Washington and New Delhi have significantly contributed in building up democratic institutions.

She said the Election Commission of India (ECI) has made critical achievements in fostering democratic principles while delving on challenges.

“The ECI is a testament of a well run election management body overseeing electoral processes. The US is gratified by your leadership and sharing your expertise with other democracies. Administration of Indian elections has set standards for democracies worldwide,” she added

