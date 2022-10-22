New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANSlife) With the long Diwali weekend coming up, luxurious hotels with traditional and heritage backdrops are at the top of everyones Google search list. If you are looking for the best royal palaces to stay in, then these 5 palace hotels right out of a fairy tale near Delhi-NCR are your best bet.

This festive season, celebrate Diwali like a Maharaja and enjoy authentic royal delicacies, twinkling fairy lights, colourful phantasmagory of fireworks, cultural performances, and more in the most magical setting at these iconic royal palace hotels.

Neemrana Fort Palace, Rajasthan

If luxury has a name, then it’s the Neemrana Fort Palace. The grand structure makes for one of the most picturesque properties within a short distance from Delhi. Neemrana Fort Palace is a great place to spend a Diwali weekend where along with a luxury stay, you and your family can enjoy the pool and health spa, an amphitheatre, the hanging gardens with a salon, a restaurant with a roof-top garden and conference halls rooms with special suites offering exceptional views of the Fort-Palace. With a lineage dating back to the time of rulers like Prithviraj Chauhan, Neemrana Fort Palace is one sure-shot awesome destination for a majestic Diwali celebration.

Nahargarh Fort, Rajasthan

Nahargarh is situated near Ranthambhore’s forest, within a lush stretch of trees and a plethora of fauna. Nahargarh, the opulent royal hotel, is renowned amongst visitors as one of Rajasthan’s most luxurious resorts, where mornings are filled with exciting safaris and tiger tours, while evenings are filled with cultural shows. The tastefully done layout and ambience of the resort in itself are an attraction.

Oberoi Amarvilas, Agra

One of the best riverside resorts in Delhi, Oberoi Amarvilas is a resort where you must stay at least once in a lifetime. You can see the Taj Mahal straight from every room of the hotel and restaurant. This magnificent hotel inspired by Mughal palace designs with fountains, terraced lawns, reflection pools, and pavilions offers you luxurious hospitality and an unforgettable experience. It is an ideal stay for a Diwali vacation.

Six Senses Barwara, Rajasthan

Set in Rajasthan, this idyllic property built in the 14th century is surrounded by the magnificent Aravallis and includes two old palaces and two temples that have been restored to their former splendor. Enjoy the view from your private terrace towards the Barwara Heritage village or the Chauth ka Barwara Mandir temple high above the lake. The enclosed private sanctuary of the suites incorporates sophistication and grandeur.

Noor Mahal Palace, Karnal

The OG luxe stay, located in Karnal is the opulent royalty of the era of Indian maharajas, flaunting an enchanting fusion of elements inspired by traditional Mughal and Rajputana schools of architecture. If you want to feel regal, Noor Mahal Palace is your destination. Walking among the wide corridors, admiring the beautiful arches and intricately decorated walls, one feels like royalty. Every corner of this Palace has a royal touch filled with mesmerizing stories of the past and is worth Instagramming. This is one of the finest Palace hotels in India and has possibly more antiques and artworks than any other museum in the world. Celebrating India’s rich art, culture, and cuisine from the royal era, the palace offers you the best of rejuvenation, opulence, and pampering. This palace hotel is the perfect place to stay with your family this Diwali, in the regal style matched seamlessly with the modern luxuries.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20221022-113201