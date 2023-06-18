New Delhi, June 18 (IANSlife) Treat your daddy dearest to an extraordinary dining experience worth savouring! this Father’s Day, at the top restaurants IANSlife has handpicked to make the occasion memorable.

Grand Hyatt Mumbai

The bond between a father and child is a remarkable and cherished connection that holds a unique place in their lives. Celebrate your pillar of strength and resilience with a magnificent, memorable brunch featuring live music, fun pottery classes, and a decadent buffet that beautifully highlights the unique relationship between fathers and their children.

Enjoy the delicious food that has been lovingly prepared while you lose yourself in the enchanting songs and pottery workshops where you can all express your creativity. Discover the feeling of celebrating the father-child bond in a warm and welcoming environment.

Treat this relationship of love, and endless support, with an unforgettable experience!

Where: Fifty Five East, Grand Hyatt Mumbai

When: June 18 2023

Time: 12.30 p.m.

Cost: Non-alcohol Rs 3,999/-, with Alcohol Rs 4,999/- (exclusive taxes)

Celebrate Father’s Day at Plural

Father’s Day is just around the corner, and Plural is elated to celebrate this special day with you and your amazing dads with its Brunch Menu! The menu has an incredible lineup of flavour-filled dishes that will elevate your dining experience

Get ready to tantalise your palate with Asian Gazpacho, a chilled soup that is packed with Asian spices and flavours, giving it a refreshing twist that’s perfect for beating the summer heat. It’s the ultimate way to start your brunch experience with a bang! If you’re a fan of crispy goodness, our Potato Rosti is a must-try. These golden potato pancakes are served with a variety of mouthwatering toppings that will leave you craving for more. It’s a brunch dish that will make your taste buds dance with joy! Looking for something unique? Our Sesame Chilli Blinis will blow your mind. These are topped with a blend of sesame and chili, creating a flavour explosion that will keep you coming back for seconds. Trust us, you won’t be able to resist! We’ve also got something special for pizza lovers. Our Vietnamese Pizza is a modern take on a classic favourite. Picture a crispy rice flour base topped with delicious Vietnamese-inspired ingredients. It’s a flavour combination that will transport you to culinary heaven! Omlette Banh Mi that will leave you speechless with its fluffy omelette packed with traditional Banh Mi ingredients, every bite is a party in your mouth. You won’t want to miss out on this culinary masterpiece!

And here’s an extra treat for all the dads out there. On Father’s Day, they are offering a 2+1 deal on craft beers and mocktails all day long. It’s the perfect excuse to sit back, relax, and enjoy your favourite beverages while celebrating the wonderful super dads!

So join us for an elaborate Brunch at Plural, this Sunday for an unforgettable dining experience. Treat your dads to a feast of flavours and enjoy our special promotion on craft beers and mocktails. We can’t wait to celebrate with you!

Address: Jai Hind Building, Nanik Motwani Marg, Kala Ghoda, Fort, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400001

Contact number: 098923 82740

“Loya Ki Khaas” a Special Menu curated for Father’s Day.

Loya serves cuisines from the heart of the northern sub-continent, inspired by ancient cooking techniques. This special menu showcases our best with dishes that bring to the forefront robust flavours and traditional cooking styles. A delicious coming together of fresh, seasonal produce, farm-raised organic meats and our own spice blends, ground in-house. This menu comprising Multani Gobhi, Loya Dum Murg, Gosht Ke Lazeez Pasliyan etc is culinary at its finest. This menu offers the much familiar warmth and comfort of the past intersecting with the energy of today. A place where timeless techniques, undiscovered culinary traditions and heirloom ingredients are proudly showcased making it the perfect Mother’s day meal. So take your mom on an immersive journey across the vivid north with Loya this Sunday

Price: Rs 3,200/- plus taxes (food only) Per Person

Lunch: 12.30 to 2.45 p.m. | Dinner: 7 to 11.45 p.m.

For reservations call 011-66503588 | tphloya.del@tajhotels.com

This Father’s Day enjoy a complimentary cocktail and create lasting memories at Shifuku

To the one who is your anchor, your support and guiding light at all times, to the one who has copious amounts of love and wisdom to share…Celebrate his special day at Shifuku with their delightful range of offerings

Explore an array of tantalising choices on the menu like the Crunchy Avocado Roll, Shifuku Signature or the exquisite Prawn Tempura & Salmon Tartare Roll, Nigiri with Tomato and cream cheese, Hamachi and the flavourful flame-grilled Miso Aburi Salmon Roll.

For dim sum lovers, Shifuku has got you covered with options ranging from Purple Yam Dumplings, Truffle Edamame Dumplings, Poached Peking Dumplings, and Spicy Prawn Coriander Dumplings or dive into Baos like Steamed Truffle Mushroom Cheese Bun, Hoisin Chicken Bao, and Pork Belly Bao.

For the main course, savour dishes like the aromatic Mapo Tofu, the spicy Lamb in Schezwan-style Sauce, the flavourful Fish in Chilli Basil Sauce, the satisfying Korean Kimchi Fried Rice, and the fragrant Bluepea Japanese Rice.

To satisfy your sweet tooth, Shifuku offers delightful desserts such as the enticing Lotus Biscoff Tab Tim Krob, the indulgent Nutella Banana Sushi, and a variety of ice cream flavours, including the classic chocolate and mint, the rich black sesame, the refreshing coconut, and the zesty kaffir lime.

To complement the culinary experience, Shifuku offers a selection of enchanting cocktails such as Be My Genie a gin-based drink with homemade cherry syrup and top it up with tonic water or the Hokkaido a rum-based drink infused with chamomile and made pineapple shrub, dry vermouth & tonic water or Black Heart, made with rum, limon rum, Jagermeister, yuzu and topped with soda!

As he enjoys the extensive choices available, Shifuku will ensure to enhance his experience by adding an unexpected touch of a complimentary cocktail

Address: G-3, 103, Morya Landmark 1, Off New Link Road, Veera Desai Rd, Andheri West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400053

Contact: 85913 52505

Time: 12 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Renaissance Ahmedabad Hotel

This Father’s Day, Renaissance Ahmedabad Hotel celebrates the invaluable role fathers play in our lives while providing a memorable bonding experience for families. The hotel invites patrons for an exclusive Brunch at R Kitchen to offer families a memorable and excellent opportunity for children and their fathers to spend quality time together, creating beautiful memories on this special day.

The Highlight of the exclusive menu includes Grilled Fish with Caper Butter Sauce, Crispy Vegetable Salt and Pepper, Roasted Chicken Salad, Seafood Ceviche, Crispy Vegetable Salt and Pepper, and much more! Apart from the exclusive menu, the highlights of the brunch include a bonding session with a painting workshop, and personalized message slips on the tables, Additionally, guests will enjoy complimentary access to the hotel’s swimming pool, providing a refreshing retreat for families

Head over to R Kitchen and surprise your father with a treat that he will cherish for a lifetime!

What: Father’s Day Celebration

Where: R Kitchen, Renaissance Ahmedabad Hotel

When: June 18, 2023

Time: 12.30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For further details and reservations, please contact +91 7574847727

This Father’s Day, add a little Badmaash-i to your celebrations

If your old man is a fan of Bollywood then Badmaash is the place to be! This Father’s Day, add a little Badmaash-i to your celebrations with an elevated dining experience filled with progressive Indian food, zesty cocktails and immaculate vibes! Located in the heart of Andheri, this restaurant transports you to the wilderness with its tiger-themed interiors and bold elements.

The Food menu is curated to create an unforgettable experience on your palate with dishes like Palak Nariyal Ka Shorba, Parsi Chicken Farcha Bhel, Togarashi, and Jalapeno Sabudana Vada. The small plate section features succulent dishes like the Kidney Bean and Mushroom Galawat, Cajun Chicken Tikka, and seafood options like Togarashi Butter Garlic Lobster, Paprika Tandoori Prawns to name a few. Don’t miss out on the signature mains like Pindi Choley with Amritsari Kulcha, Champaran Gosht, Awadhi Vegetable Biryani, Hyderabadi Gosht ki Biryani, Badmaash Dal Makhani, and more. End this celebration on a sweet note with desserts like the Salted Caramel Kulfi Falooda, Gulab Jamun with Cream Cheese or Saffron, and Bailey Rasmalai a traditional Indian rich sweet infused with Saffron and Bailey liqueur which is also their signature dessert.

To add a fun element to your meal experience, there will be a live band performing your favourite songs to keep you grooving. Cherish age-old memories while making new ones, over eclectic cocktails and a delectable range of dishes coupled with music, fun, and laughter with your Super Dad at Badmaash!

Address: B 12, Ghanshyam Chamber, Veera Industrial Estate, Andheri Link Rd, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, Mumbai

Date: June 18, 2023, Sunday

Time: 12 p.m. to 1.30 a.m.

For Reservations: +91 74004 91473

Lotus Cafe at JW Marriott, Juhu

Lotus Cafe, the city’s favourite brunch destination at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu presents to you the perfect opportunity to celebrate and pamper the superhero in your life – Dad. Treat your dad to a relaxing and luxurious dining experience this Father’s Day to make him feel incredibly special as you indulge in an exceptional Sunday brunch on June 18, 2023.

Known for its opulent ambiance and exquisite culinary offerings, Lotus Cafe, has crafted an exclusive menu to honour fathers and celebrate their love and guidance. From Indian, Asian and Italian cuisines to delightful desserts, the team of master chefs have prepared a spread that is sure to tantalize every taste bud. What’s more, JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu has partnered with Audi India to showcase extravagant cars at the event, with a special surprise for all the dads.

Additionally, you can delight in a specially curated “Father’s Day Brunch in a Box” ready for order and delivered through “Marriott Bonvoy on Wheels” in the comfort of your home. Unwind and relax as you enjoy the perfect afternoon relishing a lavish brunch spread celebrating Father’s Day with your family.

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Time: 12.30 p.m. to 3.30 p.m.

Price: Rs 3,300 plus taxes per person (exclusive of alcohol)

Rs 4,450 plus taxes per person (inclusive of alcohol)

Order Brunch-in-a-Box in the comfort of your home with Marriott Bonvoy on Wheels.

Celebrate Father’s Day With Anna Maya’s Special Artisanal Brunch at Andaz Delhi

This Father’s Day, treat your father to a special brunch like no other at AnnaMaya, the modern food hall at Andaz Delhi- Hyatt’s first luxury lifestyle hotel in India. With a variety of artisanal produce, unique delicacies, and curated cocktails, AnnaMaya’s Father’s Day brunch promises to be an unforgettable experience for your dear Dads.

The Brunch celebrations will be held at Andaz Delhi’s Modern Foodhall, AnnaMaya, which is known for its farm-to-table recipes and locally sourced organic ingredients. The culinary team of expert chefs has crafted a special menu that will tantalise the taste buds and will cater to every palate. The menu features a range of dishes inspired by Indian and Global cuisine such as Murgh Biryani, Burrata Salad, Grilled Norwegian Salmon, Andaz style Classic Caesar Veg Salad, and much more.

Date: June 18 2023, from 12.30 p.m. till 3.30 p.m.

Food and Soft Beverages are priced at Rs 3,250++, and the package with Food and Alcoholic Beverages is priced at Rs 3,950++. They also have a third package which includes Food, Beverages, and Sparkling Wine which is priced at Rs 5,700+.

For reservations and further information, please contact +91 8588804222

Novotel Goa

This year, make your Father’s Day memorable by treating him to a delightful brunch at Novotel Goa. With its stunning beachside location and exceptional culinary offerings, Novotel Goa provides the ideal setting for a perfect Father’s Day celebration.

The specially curated menu for the Novotel Goa Sea Food Brunch will offer a flavourful platter of seafood, pan-Asian, Japanese, and Goan dishes along with forever favourites chaat station and Indian station. Live music complemented with zesty cocktails and a picturesque location will make for the perfect brunch medley, promising the guests a hearty experience.

For those who like to keep it light, an array of fresh salads and sumptuous appetizers will be laid out. To end the brunch on a sweet note, delectable desserts await to be devoured. Kids will have their own buffet menu to pick their favourites from. And that’s not all! While at brunch, dunk in water activities, head to the kid’s fun zone, pamper yourself with amazing spa offers (Buy 1, Get 1), or indulge in shopping and add some summer hues to your wardrobe.

Timing: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Date: Every Saturday

Rate: Rs 1,699 ++ (Non-Alcoholic) and Rs 1,999 ++ (With Alcohol)

Free for kids below 6 years; Rs. 849++ for children from 7 to 12 years

Entertainment: Live music

An artistic ambiance for brunch this Father’s Day

Take your Father to an artistic ambiance for brunch this Father’s Day

House of Boho is a newly opened cafe that brings a fusion of bohemian aesthetics and modern comforts. The menu is crafted with care and features a delightful selection of handcrafted beverages, aromatic coffees, scrumptious fusion dishes, and mouthwatering desserts inspired by global flavours and bohemian influences. We are passionate about offering our guests an unforgettable culinary journey.

The cafe is adorned with vibrant and artistic decor that creates a magical atmosphere for our guests. Every corner of House of Boho tells a story of wanderlust and cultural exploration, and we invite you to discover the alluring bohemian vibe at our cafe. We would be delighted to welcome you to House of Boho and offer you a glimpse of our unique experience. Our team is available for interviews, and we would be happy to provide high-resolution images and more to assist with your coverage.

Price for two at Rs 2,300/-

Address: House of Boho, BG 7, Ansal Plaza, Father’s Day special offer- 1 + 1 cocktail

Kipos Garden of Mystery

Step into Kipos, where nature and cuisine intertwine, a unique and luxurious experience. Inspired by the magnificent royal gardens of Greece, our blooming wonderland invites you to embark on a poetic dining journey. The restaurant is designed to provide a refined and sophisticated atmosphere that is both relaxing and inviting. Our menu features a carefully curated selection of dishes that are inspired by the flavours of the world. The restaurant is adorned with lush greenery and contemporary design elements that create a serene and natural atmosphere.

Indulge in the taste of nature’s bounty, amidst the leafy luxury of our restaurant. We welcome you to Kipos to unravel the mystery and look forward to providing you with a unique and memorable dining experience that will leave you wanting more.

Price: Rs 2,100/- for two

Timings: 12 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Address: 17A City Westend Hotel Club Road, 110026, Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi, Delhi 110026

Bean & The Bear Cafe

Bean & The Bear is the finest example of a contemporary cafe, located in GK 3, Masjid Moth. Bean & The Bear is the finest example of a contemporary cafe, located in GK 3, Masjid Moth. This recently launched cafe is unique, aesthetically appealing, and has the most adorable theme in town. With bears all around, every spot here is Instagram-worthy. It makes you witness the finest European flavours and serves the best of the flavoured coffees, non-alcoholic cocktails and decadent desserts. Hence, it becomes a must-visit spot for all coffee and dessert enthusiasts. Thus, if you wish to experience what sheer elegance looks like, it’s the spot to be.

Price for two: Rs 1,100/-

Timing: 7 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Address: Shop no. E- 12, 3, Greater Kailash Part 3, DDA Market, Masjid Moth, Greater Kailash, New Delhi, Delhi 110048

Conrad Bengaluru

This Father’s Day, indulge in an array of relishing flavours specially curated at Caraway Kitchen, Conrad Bengaluru. Prepared by the chefs of Conrad, the menu includes an intricate selection of dishes that will tantalize your taste buds with flavours so fresh and scrumptious.

Incorporating flavours from around the world, a few must try delicacies include exotic Korean specialty meals such as Bibimbap, Bulgogi, Korean pancakes, Galawati kebab, Golichina mamsam kura and a Western spread inspired by ‘Chef Escoffier’ – the Father of French cuisine.

With live counters, refreshing cocktails, mocktails and bubbly beverages, Caraway Kitchen also includes live music with perfect tunes to sing along! What more? some fun activities coupled with exciting giveaways to make this feast truly memorable.

Expressing gratitude to all the Fathers, Conrad Bengaluru is offering an exclusive 50 per cent discount on food and soft beverages for Fathers.

For non-alcoholic beverages: Rs 2,800/- plus taxes

Alcoholic beverages: Rs 4,300/- plus taxes

Beer and Wine: Rs 3,500/- plus taxes

For reservations, Caraway Kitchen, Conrad Bengaluru – Phone: 8884428234

Father’s Day brunch at Habbit

Habbit is a unique dining and drinking destination that combines the best of both worlds to create a memorable experience. The restaurant is an all-in-one oasis, where there is exquisite cuisine, vibrant music fills the air, and a rooftop bar elevates the spirits. The perfect harmony of good food and mesmerising ambiance. In addition to offering an exceptional dining experience, Habbit doubles as the best party place in town. The energetic atmosphere is propagating, making it the go-to spot for celebrations, gatherings, and memorable nights out.

Habbit is divided into three verticals of Cafe, Restaurant/Bar, and Rooftop bar. In the first phase, there is a café for breakfast and high Tea. There is a premium restaurant/bar on the first floor and then there is a rooftop bar.

What sets Habbit apart is the collaboration with three of the most renowned chefs in the industry: Chef Gurpreet Singh Khedu, Chef Naushad, and Chef Bhanu Singharia. The culinary team has curated a menu that showcases the finest flavors and tastes, bringing together a cosmic fusion of international influences and local favourites. The vibrant fusion of Tapas and Lebanese cuisine at our restaurant are specialised are crafted with the utmost care, using only the best ingredients to ensure that each bite is a sensory delight.

Price for two: Rs 4,000/-

Address: Habbit, Priya PVR, 61, Community Center, Basant Lok, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi, Delhi 110027

Amiel Gourmet at Maverick & Farmer

Maverick & Farmer has an exciting plan for Father’s Day with an exclusive French breakfast pop-up in collaboration with Amiel Gourmet. Experience a delightful twist on classic breakfast favourites prepared by celebrated French Chef, Amiel Guerin, accompanied by Maverick & Farmer’s signature coffee.

Priced at Rs. 1500 all-inclusive, the breakfast will be available on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at the Maverick & Farmer cafe in Ulsoor

The Ghost Chef

Father’s Day is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than by treating your father and family to a delectable dinner in the comfort of your own home? The Ghost Chef, a renowned delivery kitchen, presents a perfect opportunity to enjoy a memorable dining experience with their diverse range of culinary delights.

The Ghost Chef operates three distinct brands – ‘Namak’, ‘Alas’, and ‘IL Sale’ – each offering a unique selection of dishes that cater to various palates and preferences.

The Ghost Chef delivers throughout Mumbai, making it convenient for customers to enjoy their favorite dishes without leaving their homes. Orders can be placed via thrivenow.in or via Zomato / Swiggy, providing a hassle-free experience for customers.

Hard Rock Cafe, Bengaluru

Hard Rock Cafe Bengaluru is thrilled to announce the launch of an exclusive offering for Father’s Day, presenting a delectable experience curated specifically to celebrate fathers in the city. The package comprises a smoked old fashioned cocktail accompanied by a mouthwatering New York Strip Steak with Bourbon Mushroom Sauce.

Bringing a unique twist to the classic favourite, the Old Fashioned is smoked to give it that layer of nuanced flavour. The steak is seasoned to perfection, grilled to enhance its natural juiciness and elevated with a delectable bourbon-infused mushroom sauce that adds a rich and savoury element to the dish.

Where: Hard Rock Cafe St. Marks Road, Bengaluru

When: June 16, 2023 – June 18, 2023

Time: 12 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Costing: Rs 1,200 plus taxes

Contact: 080 6122 4722

Mainland China, Andheri Presents

Mainland China, Andheri, the esteemed Chinese restaurant, is thrilled to announce a delectable SUMO CHAN Sunday Brunch experience in honour of Father’s Day on June 18th. This year, the restaurant invites you to celebrate with your father and create cherished memories over the special Sunday Brunch, curated for this occasion.

The Sunday brunch menu is inspired by traditional Chinese cuisine, with a modern twist. Dishes such as Truffle Edamame Dimsum, Red Oil Veg Wonton, and Mushroom Potsticker will delight guests with their unique flavours and textures. Those looking for something lighter can enjoy Truffle Avocado or Prawn Tempura Sushi, Turnip Cake with Salt and Pepper, and Chicken in Chilli Oil. Main courses offer a range of options, from Yellow Beans with Vegetables to Gong Bao Prawns and Golden Egg Fried Rice. The menu features some delicious desserts such as Honey Noodles, with Honeycomb and Ice Cream, and the unique Berry Forest.

The brunch experience also includes a variety of handcrafted mocktails and cocktails to choose from. Malaya Spiced Melon, Bali’s Tropical Punch, and Mandarin & Basil Mojito are just some of the mocktail options available. For cocktail lovers, the Sumo Chan Brunch in Mainland China, Andheri, offers classics like the Sonara Sangria and Classic Martini, as well as some unique creations like the Sparkling Passion and Bellini.

Price: Unlimited food at Rs 1,375 ++ and Unlimited drinks starting at Rs 795 ++

Sheraton, New Delhi

Elevate your Father’s Day with superb brunch at Delhi Pavilion, and pamper your superhero with an exclusive spread of shepherd’s pie, assorted kulfis, and a complimentary beverage. Relish his choicest delights at a long-standing south Indian specialty restaurant, Dakshin, and those who are craving enticing Chinese delicacies must head to Yi Jing for a memorable meal experience.

Experience starting at Rs 2,150/- plus taxes per person.

At Sheraton New Delhi. For more details call, +91 98188 54237, +91 84471 00524, 011 4266 1122

This father’s day, treat your dad with a scrumptious chinese spread by Chowman

Want to make your all-time favourite superhero feel special on Father’s Day? Then head to Chowman’s nearest outlet for 10% off on dine-in or order from this leading Chinese chain of restaurants using Chowman App for an exclusive offer of upto Rs 250 off while reminiscing your childhood memories over a hearty Chinese meal with your daddy dearest!

Also with a specially curated combo meal comprising a plethora of delectables like Momos, Mixed Vegetables in Kung Pao Sauce, Manchurian, Fried Rice, or Noodles available for all online ordering platforms, Chowman promises to take you on a gastronomic journey!

Where: Chowman, All Delhi NCR Outlets

When: June 18 (Sunday)

Delivery Combo Prices- Veg Combo – Rs 999+ taxes, Non-Veg Combo- Rs 1,199 + taxes

Timing: 12 Noon – 10.30 p.m.

Helpline: 18008902150

Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel

Celebrate Father’s Day in style at Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel, where you can treat your dad to an unforgettable culinary experience filled with unconditional love. The team at the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant, Lush has curated a special brunch to honour fathers and celebrate this special occasion.

On Sunday, June 18th, immerse yourself in the joy of Father’s Day Celebrations and create beautiful memories with your loved ones. On offer are a wide variety of delectable dishes and culinary delights that will surely satiate your taste buds. Their talented chefs will be manning live counters, ensuring that every dish is prepared to perfection, just the way you and your dad like it.

Venue: Lush, Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel

Date: Sunday, June 18

Time: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Price: Brunch at Rs 1850++ per person (alcohol charges extra)

Contact, us for further details: +91 9513944520

Thai Naam

Thai Naam, one of Mumbai’s most beloved culinary destinations, is thrilled to announce a special Father’s Day celebration, featuring their extensive menu of authentic Thai dishes. With a wide variety of options to choose from, Thai Naam is the perfect place to treat your dad to an unforgettable dining experience.

Date : June 18

Time : 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Address: 1st Floor Bay 99 Campus, near JW Marriott Sahar, IA Project Road Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Andheri, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400099

Hard Rock Cafe, New Delhi!”

Celebrate Father’s Day with Hard Rock Cafe in New Delhi! Treat your dad to a truly memorable dining experience with our exclusive Father’s Day offer. As a tribute to all the amazing fathers out there, we are offering you to join us on this special occasion to indulge in the smoked old fashion cocktail and new york strip steak with bourbon mushroom sauce. This is our way of saying thank you and honouring the incredible role fathers play in our lives. So, gather your family and friends, and head over to Hard Rock Cafe to make this Father’s Day a truly rocking celebration. Don’t miss out on this incredible offer and create lasting memories with your dad at Hard Rock Cafe, New Delhi!

Date: June 16 – 18, 2023

Location: Hard Rock Cafe New Delhi, Connaught Place New Delhi- 110001

Time: 12 p.m. onwards

