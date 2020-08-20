Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at home: Tamil Nadu govt

Chennai, Aug 20 (IANS) Citing the Covid-19 pandemic and the Central government ban on religious congregations, the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday advised people to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi within their homes.

In a statement issued here, the government said orders prohibiting the installation of Ganesh idols in public places and taking them in processions, are to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Madras High Court has also ordered that the government order should be followed while hearing a batch of petitions on the matter, the statement added.

–IANS

