New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANSlife) Everyone deserves a spooky cocktail to celebrate Halloween. It’s time to get fancy, celebrate, and spice up your at-home drinking with these intriguing cocktails!

Cocktails by Glenmorangie and Ardbeg Wee Beastie

The Witch’s Magic Mule

Ingredients:

50 ml – Glenmorangie Nectar D’Or

20 ml – Lemon Juice

20 ml – Ginger Syrup

2 dashes – Angostura Bitters

Soda Water

Method:

Take a sling glass and pour in the whisky, along with the lemon juice, bitters and ginger syrup.

Add a few mint leaves, then crushed ice, until the glass is two-thirds full.

Give it a mix, shake in more crushed ice and top with soda water.

Keep the whisky’s flavour’s front of mind with a mint sprig and a lemon slice on top.

Trick or Treat Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

45 ml – Glenmorangie Lasanta

7.5 ml – Sweet Vermouth

5 ml – Gingerbread Syrup

2 dashes – Angostura Bitters

Method:

Pour everything into a mixing glass, add ice cubes and stir for a few moments.

Strain into a chilled rocks glass, over more ice cubes, then set off the rich swirl of flavours with a spiralling lemon twist.

Cookie Monster Sour

Ingredients:

50 ml – Glenmorangie Lasanta

10 ml – Gingerbread Syrup

10 ml – Vanilla Syrup

20 ml – Lemon Syrup

2 dashes – Angostura Bitters

2 dashes – Chocolate Bitters

10 ml – Egg White

Method:

Pour all the ingredients into a cocktail shaker.

Fill the shaker with cubed ice and shake for 10-15 seconds.

Strain into a chilled rocks glass over cubed ice.

Garnish with a ginger biscuit dipped in white chocolate.

Bloody Rob Roy

Ingredients:

50ml Ardbeg Wee Beastie

20ml Sweet Vermouth

2 dashes Angosutra Bitters

Orange Twist

Cherry

Method:

Add all liquid ingredients to a mixing glass, stir for dilution.

Strain into a coupe glass, garnish and serve

Bramble Bite

Ingredients:

50ml Ardbeg Wee Beastie

20ml Fresh Lemon Juice

10ml Vanilla Syrup

15ml Blackberry Liqueur

Mint Sprig

Blackberry

Method:

Add Ardbeg, lemon juice and syrup to a stemmed water goblet half-filled with crushed ice.

Muddle a little before adding more crushed ice.

Drizzle with blackberry liqueur and garnish with a mint sprig and blackberry

Bubble Beast

Ingredients:

50ml Ardbeg Wee Beastie

15ml Nocino

30ml Acidulated Carrot Juice

5ml Tonic Syrup

60-90ml Soda Water

1 pinch salt

Basil

Saffron

Method:

Add all liquid ingredients to a collins glass, gently stir and then add ice.

Top with soda water before garnish.

Cocktails by Belvedere & Hennessy

The Lakeside

Ingredients:

40 ml – Belvedere Vodka

15 ml – Fino Sherry

25 ml – Fresh Lemon Juice

25 ml – Honey Water

2 chunks – Fresh Cucumber

Method:

Add all ingredients to a shaker over cubed ice and shake vigorously.

Fine strain into a chilled coupette.

Garnish with fresh cucumber.

Belvedere Bloody Sour

Ingredients:

40 ml – Belvedere Vodka

30 ml – Italian Bitter Liqueur

25 ml – Fresh Lemon Juice

20 ml – Honey Water

1 egg white

2 dashes – Angostura Bitters

Method:

Add all ingredients to a shaker without ice and dry shake to froth egg white.

Add ice and shake for a second time.

Double strain into a coupe glass and garnish with either blackberries or cherries.

The Rubin

Ingredients:

30 ml – Belvedere Vodka

20 ml – Bianco Vermouth

20 ml – Fresh Grapefruit Juice

20 ml – Fresh Orange Juice

30 ml – Cold Green Tea

Tonic Water

Method:

Add all ingredients into a spritz/wine glass.

Fill with ice and gently stir.

Top with a splash of tonic water and garnish with a wedge of Grapefruit.

Hennessy 11:11

Ingredients:

50 ml Hennessy V.S

5 ml Raw cane syrup (or demerara syrup)

1 Dash Smoked chili bitters

1 Dash Angostura bitters

1 Orange twist

Method:

Add all ingredients to a mixing glass with ice.

Stir to chill.

Strain into a rocks glass with ice.

Garnish with an orange twist.

Hennessy zombie

Ingredients:

45 ml Hennessy V.S

15 ml Maraschino Liqueur

60 ml Enriched coconut milk (preferably organic)

3 Dashes Angostura Bitters

1 Freshly grated nutmeg

Method:

Add all ingredients to a shaker with very finely cracked or shaved ice.

Shake to chill.

Pour the entire shaker into a highball glass.

Top up with crushed ice.

Add the Angostura bitters.

Garnish with freshly grated nutmeg.

Add a cherry on top

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20221029-132201

