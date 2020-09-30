Celebrate International Coffee Day with these easy recipes

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANSlife) Coffee is one of the most loved beverages in the world and theres no denying that! In India, the love for barista-style coffee is gaining momentum. For coffee lovers who have round-the-clock cravings and want to enjoy some exciting beverages at home, experts at Lavazza India share a few recipes on the occasion of International Coffee Day marked on October 1.

Rose Cardamom Coldbrew

For a sultry iced coffee break, mix together rosewater and a cardamom-infused creamer to add the right amount of saucy to your iced coffee.

Ingredients

* 1 cup Coldbrew

* 1 teaspoon Simple Syrup

* 1 cup half and half

* 1 tablespoon rosewater

* 1 teaspoon cardamom

Directions

* Mix together half and half and cardamom.

* Add the rosewater and a dash of the creamer to a glass filled with ice and coldbrew.

Half and half: It’s that simple. Half whole milk, half heavy cream. … The texture is thicker and more luscious than milk, but less decadent and rich than cream

Caramel Surprise Cold Brew

Personally, I like a little creaminess and a little sweetness in my coffee, so I opt for a few tablespoons of real coconut milk (the kind in the can, whisked) and just a few drips of caramel syrup.

Ingredients

*12 cups Coldbrew

* Handful of ice

* 12 tablespoons coconut milk

* 12 teaspoons caramel syrup

* Pinch of sweetener of choice (if desired)

Directions

* You can prepare coldbrew at home using French press or in a mason jar using muslin cloth, important is perfect coffee blend for your coldbrew. Keep prepared cold brew coffee in a pitcher or carafe in the refrigerator.

* Pour 1 cup (8-ounces) of coffee into a mug, cup or glass jar filled with ice. Stir in coconut milk and caramel syrup. Add sweetener, if desired. Serve immediately.

Cocco Shakerato

This Italian-style, caramalised coconut shakerato is the easiest way to make your very own toasted coconut ice coffee at home.

Ingredients

For the coconut syrup:

* 1 ½ cups water

* 1 ½ cups sugar

* 1 cup toasted shredded coconut

* teaspoon coconut milk

For the shakerato:

* 12 ounces strong brewed coffee, slightly cooled*

* 2 tablespoons toasted coconut syrup

* 4-5 Ice Cubes

* Coconut milk (optional)

Directions

For the coconut syrup:

* In a saucepan, combine water and sugar. Heat over medium-high, stirring frequently until sugar is dissolved about 5 minutes. Add extract and toasted coconut flakes.

* Allow syrup to rest for at least 5 minutes before straining to remove coconut flakes.

For the shakerato:

* Add coffee and coconut syrup to a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake until very cold.

* Strain into glasses filled with ice.

* If desired, top with coconut milk.

* Oh yes, you can garnish glass rim with some syrup and roasted coconut flakes.

The ideal coffee for this recipe is made with Moka pot or home espresso machine.

