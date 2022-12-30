INDIA

‘Celebrate’: Nitish’s jibe at BJP over its Tejashwi claim

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday took a dig at the BJP after Leader of Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha’s claim that Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav will remove him from his post after March 2023 and take over himself.

“It is no better moment for the opposition than this. Go and celebrate the moment,” a smiling Nitish Kumar told media persons here

His statement came a day after Sinha claimed that Nitish Kumar had fallen under the trap of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

“The government of Nitish Kumar will soon be taken over by Tejashwi Yadav. Hence, he has announced to start Yatra from January 5. If he has courage and guts, he should go and meet the victims of Saran hooch tragedy and give compensation to them. Nitish Kumar is doing Yatra for his own benefits. Whenever he goes for Yatra, it is a picnic for him. Nitish Kumar probably realises that his turn as a Chief Minister is over and RJD is preparing to remove him from the top after March 2023,” Sinha said on Thursday.

“Nitish Kumar is going to purchase a jet and a helicopter with the money of taxpayers. He is actually trapped in the politics of Lalu Prasad Yadav and purchasing it under his pressure for Tejashwi Yadav. People of Bihar are understanding it and they will give appropriate answers at the right time,” he added.

Nitish Kumar was in Bodh Gaya on Friday to meet the Dalai Lama.

“I have a great relationship with the Dalai Lama. He used to come to Bodh Gaya. During the pandemic period of two years, he did not come,” he said.

