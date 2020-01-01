Celebrate #TakeoutDay any day of the week – Ontario govt. urges support for restaurants and food services

The Ontario government is encouraging everyone to support local restaurants and the food services industry during COVID-19. Last week, the province introduced additional targeted public health measures in Toronto, Ottawa and Peel Region in consultation with the Chief Medical Officer of Health and other health experts to help slow the spread of the virus. Over the next 28 days, indoor food and drink service at restaurants, bars and other food and drink establishments in these regions will be prohibited, but they may continue to offer takeout, delivery and outdoor dining.

“Families and entrepreneurs across Ontario have poured their hearts into local restaurants and diners. They’ve been there for us, from donating to charities to sponsoring little league sports,” said Premier Ford. “To support them during these tough times, our government is making millions available to provide relief for fixed costs. I’m also calling on everyone in Ontario to rally around our small businesses by ordering takeout or delivery. Together, we can make a huge difference.”

To provide relief for local restaurants and other businesses impacted by the new public health measures, the provincial government announced $300 million to help offset fixed costs, including property taxes, hydro and natural gas bills.

Ontario is also supporting small business through its Main Street Recovery Plan which will:

Permanently allow licensed restaurants and bars to include alcohol with food as part of a takeout or delivery order before the existing regulation expires

Permanently allow 24/7 deliveries to restaurants

Increase the range of products sold at the Ontario Food Terminal

Providing $57 million with federal partners through the Digital Main Street program and creating new Digital Main Street squads to help small businesses grow online

Launching a new portal to assist small businesses in quickly finding the support and information they need.

The Ford government is also providing mental health support to business owners and employees who are struggling.

“Small businesses account for 98 per cent of all businesses across the province and employ close to 2.4 million hardworking Ontarians. That’s why their recovery, including those in the food service sector, is so critical to Ontario’s recovery,” said Prabmeet Sarkaria, Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction.

“During the good times, our restaurants have given us a place to gather as family and friends — to build memories. We must continue to show them what they mean to our communities. All Ontarians can support their local businesses by celebrating #TakeoutDay — today, tomorrow, and any day of the week.” added Minister Sarkaria.

Ford and Sarkaria were at Mamma Martino’s Restaurant in Etobicoke on Tuesday to highlight government support for the industry.