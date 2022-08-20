New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANSlife) Through food and one-of-a-kind dining experiences, The Jashn-E-Lucknow culinary festival, at the Crowne Plaza New Delhi, aims to uncover the soul of Lucknow city in three dimensions: Nawabs (unravel the regal age), Kebabs (unravel the exquisite delights), and Aadabs (unravel the Tahzeeb).

Prepare for a regal culinary voyage to the city of “Nawabs, Kebabs, and Aadabs” at the hotel’s Edesia multi-cuisine restaurant. The “Khansamas serve you exclusive dishes from renowned Lucknow restaurants and the royal “Dastarkhwans.”

An array of culinary delights such as Galauti Kebabs with Ulta Tawa Paratha, Kathal Shami Kebab,Rajma Ke Galauti, Lakhnawi Aatishi Khumb, Peshawari Boti Kebab, Murgh Durbari Meat, Dingari Dolma, Navratan Quorma, Awadhi Murgh Biryani, Warqi Parantha, Taftan, Sheermal, Dhungar Kakori Kebab, Zaffrani Malai Kofta, Paneer Begum Bahar, Paneer Begum Bahaar,Shah Jahan Nalli Nihari, Murgh Mumtaaz, Shahi Gosht,Khubanee ka Meetha, Seviyo ka Muzzafar, Pani Ke Batashe, Lucknow Ki Basket Chaat and many more will be available. Few of these dishes were reserved for Nawabs and their Begums only during olden times.

Enter through the historic ‘Rumi Darwaza’ while ganjing through ‘Hazratganj’ market and explore the super instagram-able:

Chattar Manzil or Umbrella Palace Dining Experience (where Nawabs lived)

Pearl Theatre (1911) Dining Experience (Set up by Nawab of Utraula estate)

Nakhas Market dining experience – a section decked up with second hand goods & a unique Chor Bazaar corner

According to Shuvendu Banerjee, General Manager, Crowne Plaza New Delhi Okhla, “Jashn-E-Lucknow is a fresh episode from our endeavours to promote the regional cuisines and support Incredible India. Our food events are unique as we entwine culinary heritage with history to create immersive dining experiences for our patrons. We believe modern day travellers look for immersive experiences and our festival attempts to recreate the magic and old world charm of Lucknow, right infront of their eyes.”

Pradipt Sinha, Director of Food and Beverage, Crowne Plaza New Delhi Okhla said, “Awadhi cuisine is known for Dum style of cooking which will be unique selling proposition for the food festival. We have collaborated with local chefs from Lucknow to capture the secret behind these mouth watering aromatic delicacies. While Mughlai cuisine which is extremely popular in Delhi focuses on grilling & roasting over Tandoor with high quotient of ghee and spices, Awadhi cuisine has subtler flavours with blend of selective yet exotic spices and thus retains the taste of main ingredients.”

Tokri Chaat

The Jashn-E-Lucknow culinary festival will be held in Okhla from August 26 until September 9, 2022.

20220820-172805