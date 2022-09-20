New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANSlife) The heritage Ritu Kumar signature patchwork with brocades and embroidery, as well as the signature Jamawar and Paisley on silks, velvets, and jacquards, can be found on the the latest autumn and winter collection of 2022.

Infused with a Nomadic Spirit, the collection reflects a he desire to travel, to reconnect with our roots, to breathe in the fresh air. Sandy browns, brick reds, moss greens, and Savannah yellows are inspired by the earth and forest.

“At Ritu Kumar, we’ve been very conscious about moving with the cultural fabric of India. Our Festive/Winter 2022 collection looks like a quintessential Ritu Kumar collection where the connotation is classic, heritage Ritu Kumar – you can recognise it within the collection but also the styling and the moving forward and the new fabrics will show how much more global dressing become. The collection is a real representation of us in a very international context, in a much more avant grande, much more modern view on what is our handwriting. We have alluded to the Banjara tribes and their aesthetic and idea of their nomadic existence. We created these very strong, charactered women, this need to explore and be individual,” says Amrish Kumar, Managing Director, Reliance Ritu Kumar.

Seasonal florals forego the lightness of summer in favour of the warmth and earthiness of winter forests.

Handloom checks and stripes are the season’s ‘Essential’ collection. These are earthy in tone and favour functionality and elegance. Multipurpose items that can be used at home, at work, or on a night out – simply slip on another pair of shoes and you’re done.(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

