New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANSlife) Culture curator beverage brand Pepsi is all set to celebrate the spirit of the younger generation through its partnership with disruptive fashion label HUEMN for their latest collection. The collection oozes SWAG, and the spirit of community, through an on-ground fashion show in Mumbai on 17th December 2022. Bollywood youth icon Sara Ali Khan will be seen sporting a coveted Pepsi x HUEMN look that will surely become a cult trendsetter.

The collection will be an ode to the Swag generation and aligns with both brand DNA who are known to empower the youth time and time again. The capsule collection will feature HUEMN’s trademark design and aesthetic while staying true to Pepsi’s iconography — that will aim at encouraging the youth to be their authentic and true selves.

Speaking on the collaboration, Saumya Rathor, Category Lead, Pepsi Cola, PepsiCo India said: “Pepsi is a brand that has always resonated with the voice of today’s generation. This new generation is armed with swag or an inherent confidence in their own abilities. They are not afraid to express themselves and Fashion has always been an important tool through which they can express their identities. Our collaboration with HUEMN is our commitment to celebrate this very philosophy.”

Commenting on the collection, Pranav Misra, Co-Founder & CEO, HUEMN said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with a legacy brand such as Pepsi. HUEMN’s signature has always been both – easy sophistication and artistic abandon, which is being presented to a global audience. The collection is testimony to the ethos of both brands that believe in self-expression and confidence. This is our effort to bring an inclusive and fresh collection driven by both – a constantly evolving social landscape; and our 10th year of business.”

