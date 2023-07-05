New Delhi, July 5 (IANSlife) Whether you want to turn a dull day around or celebrate your best days, chocolates have always been a go-to snack to create little moments of happiness! Luckily, with a whole day dedicated to celebrating chocolate, there’s no excuse needed to indulge in some sweet treats.

Celebrate this Chocolate Day with Mars Wrigley’s diverse portfolio of delicacies :

Smoky Chipotle Brownie Bites

INGREDIENTS

1 box (25oz) fudge brownie batter, prepared

2 t TABASCO Chipotle Sauce

1 1/2 c GALAXY FUSIONS, 1/4 chopped

DIRECTION

Preheat oven to 350 degree F.

Add chipotle sauce into prepared brownie batter.

Spray a mini muffin pan with non-stick cooking spray.

Fill each cup one quarter of the way with the infused batter.

Top with 1 1/4 teaspoons of chopped GALAXY FUSIONS. Push chocolate down slightly in the center. Cover each with the remaining batter.

Bake for 12-14 minutes. Do not overbake.

Remove from oven and let cool completely.

Serve 2 bites per serving.

Red Velvet Chocolate Chip Brownies

INGREDIENTS

3/4 cup + 1/2 cup GALAXY FUSIONS

2 sticks unsalted butter

2 cups sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1/8 teaspoon salt

Food-grade red color

2 teaspoons white vinegar

4 eggs

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

Cream Cheese Drizzle

2 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 tablespoon unsalted butter, softened

1/2 cup confectioners sugar

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons heavy cream

DIRECTION

Red Velvet Chocolate Chip Brownies

Preheat oven to 325 degree F and spray a 9X13 pan with non-stick cooking spray.

Melt butter and pour into the stand mixer. Add sugar and mix.

In the following order, add vanilla extract, cocoa powder, salt, food-grade red color, and vinegar to the creamed butter and sugar mixture.

In a separate bowl whisk eggs together and slowly pour into the chocolate mixture.

Slowly add in the flour, mixing until fully combined.

Gently fold in 3/4 cup GALAXY® FUSIONS.

Pour batter into prepared pan and bake for approximately 30 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 180 degree F.

Melt remaining GALAXY FUSIONS. Set aside.

Cream Cheese Drizzle

Whisk together all ingredients. Set aside.

Assembly

Slice brownies when cool and drizzle with cream cheese sauce and melted GALAXY FUSIONS . Serve.

Mini Sundaes

INGREDIENTS

Sundae One Ingredients:

2 tablespoons M&M’S

1 scoop vanilla ice cream

1 tablespoon strawberry sauce

2 tablespoons whipped cream

1 maraschino cherry

Sundae Two Ingredients:

2 tablespoons M&M’S

1 scoop of strawberry ice cream

1 tablespoon chocolate sauce

2 tablespoons whipped cream

1 each maraschino cherry

Sundae Three Ingredients:

2 tablespoons M&M’S

1 scoop chocolate ice cream

2 tablespoons hot fudge sauce

1 each maraschino cherry

DIRECTION

Place a scoop of ice cream into each of three separate cups.

Top ice cream with each sundae’s indicated sauce and whipped cream if utilized.

Add M&M’S Brand Minis Milk Chocolate Candies and a cherry to the top of each sundae

PB&J Boca Bites

INGREDIENTS

Strawberry Filling:

1/2 c SNICKERS Bars, 1/4 chopped

1 c strawberry preserves

Peanut Butter Frosting:

1 1/4 c vanilla frosting

6 T peanut butter, no sugar added

4 lb biscuit dough, raw

Assembly for 1 Bite:

1 boca bite, baked and cooled

1/4 T peanut butter frosting (above)

1/2 t chocolate sauce, to finish

1/2 t SNICKERS® Bars, 1/4 chopped

DIRECTION

Strawberry Filling:

Mix strawberry preserves and chopped SNICKERS Bars. Set aside.

Peanut Butter Frosting:

Combine vanilla frosting and peanut butter. Set aside.

Boca Bite Preparation:

Preheat oven to 350 degree F and prepare sheet trays with parchment paper lightly sprayed with oil.

Similar to preparation of raviolis, roll the biscuit dough into 1/8 thick long rectangle and brush with water.

Portion 1/2 teaspoon dollops of strawberry filling across one edge of the prepared dough and fold over the other half to seal the filling between 2 layers of dough

Cut out the boca bites with a 1.75″ ring cutter (discard excess dough or reserve for other uses) and place on prepared sheet trays.

Bake for 10 minutes. Remove boca bites and cool completely.

Assembled Bites:

Top each prepared boca bite with peanut butter frosting followed by a drizzle of chocolate sauce and additional chopped SNICKERS Bars. Serve 2 bites per serving.

