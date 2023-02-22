New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANSlife) To enjoy at home and create your own happy hour just the way you like it – spicy, smoky, sweet – here are a a variety of special Margarita recipes by The St. Regis Goa Resort!

CLASSIC MARGARITA

. Tequila – 45ml

. Cointreau – 15ml

. Freshly Squeezed Lime juice 15ml

. Garnished with Fresh Lime Jelly

GRILLED TOMATO MARGARITA

. Tomato and jalapeno shrub – 30ml

. Freshly Squeezed Lime Juice – 15ml

. Tequila – 60ml

. Garnished with Tomato leather

PINA RITA

. Pineapple Lemongrass Shrub – 30ml

. Citrus solution – 12ml

. Tequila – 60ml

. Garnished with a Pineapple dehydrated

EL POMELO

. Grapefruit Juice 20ml

. Freshly Squeezed lemon juice – 10ml

. Tequila – 60ml

. Garnished with a rim of citrus peel powder and candied Grapefruit

