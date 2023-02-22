New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANSlife) To enjoy at home and create your own happy hour just the way you like it – spicy, smoky, sweet – here are a a variety of special Margarita recipes by The St. Regis Goa Resort!
CLASSIC MARGARITA
. Tequila – 45ml
. Cointreau – 15ml
. Freshly Squeezed Lime juice 15ml
. Garnished with Fresh Lime Jelly
GRILLED TOMATO MARGARITA
. Tomato and jalapeno shrub – 30ml
. Freshly Squeezed Lime Juice – 15ml
. Tequila – 60ml
. Garnished with Tomato leather
PINA RITA
. Pineapple Lemongrass Shrub – 30ml
. Citrus solution – 12ml
. Tequila – 60ml
. Garnished with a Pineapple dehydrated
EL POMELO
. Grapefruit Juice 20ml
. Freshly Squeezed lemon juice – 10ml
. Tequila – 60ml
. Garnished with a rim of citrus peel powder and candied Grapefruit
