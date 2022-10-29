ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIALIFESTYLE

Celebrating Bikash Bhattacharjee’s Art Practice from 1950-2000

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANSlife) Bikash Bhattacharjee, one of the greatest artists to come out of India, is recognised with restoring realism through his exquisite oil paintings and expressing the hopes, fears, and dualities of the people of Bengal in his work. His development as an artist happened in line with his ongoing commitment to finding his characters. He was admired for his talent for bringing the emotions of his adopted subjects to life. He created an impression by using intricate technical procedures to convey the empathy he felt for them.

The Arts Trust website hosts a specially curated online retrospective that pays homage to the influential artist and showcases a selection of works from the years 1950 to 2000.(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

