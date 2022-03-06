INDIA

Celebrating food as culture

By NewsWire
0
0

The ongoing five-day Mahindra Sanatkada Lucknow Festival (MSLF) with its theme ‘Lucknowi Bawarchi Khane’, showcasing the city’s street food, home food, food served in marriages and the one relished during the religious festivals, aims to go beyond the pampering the palate.

With culture at its core — how food defines and redefines the essence of this region, multiple heritage walks, screening of documentary films and conversations with the owners of some of the best-known food outlets who have survived the onslaught of international food chains and rapidly changing trends are taking place.

Also being showcased are exhibits, installations and photo exhibitions around the theme besides an elaborate craft & weaves bazaar with craftsmen and weavers across the country in attendance.

Serving both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, the stalls at the venue aim to give the attendees a bird’s eye view of the culinary delights the city has to offer.

In the literary and performance section, author Devdatt Pattnayak delivered a lecture for Lucknow Lectern at the Lucknow University and theatre person Mandeep Rekhi performed the play ‘Queen Size’ at the heritage property called Lebua as part of the festival. This is besides the sessions of ‘Qissa Goi’, ‘Bait Bazi’ and other panel discussions around the food theme.

Launched in 2010, out of the community that grew around Sanatkada, MSLF distils the essence of Lucknavi culture, in the form of an open to public event targeted as much at Lucknow’s locals as well as to newcomers & visitors.

Each year a new theme is adopted which becomes a lens through which to view the city — be it through its crafts and artisans, its feminist icons, its homes and lifestyles, or its influence on Indian cinema.

20220306-235603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.