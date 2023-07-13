INDIA

Celebrating her recent success, Wamiqa gifts herself her first car worth Rs 38 lakh

Actress Wamiqa Gabbi, who is known for her work across the film industries of India and has been basking in the success of her streaming release ‘Jubilee’, has treated herself with a special gift.

The actress got herself her first car, a Jeep Meridian. The car is a seven-seater SUV with a kerb weight of 1890 kgs, is available in nine variants and is capped at a price range of Rs 38 lakh.

The actress made the decision to relocate to Mumbai a few years ago, and has been doing great work with shows that bring her further recognition and appreciation with every release.

Her work in the period drama show ‘Jubilee’ was highly praised along with Sidhant Gupta, who played her love interest in the series.

Talking about the same, Wamiqa said, “I am overwhelmed with the love and support I have received for ‘Jubilee.’ It has been an incredible journey, and I am thrilled to celebrate this success by purchasing my first brand new car, the Jeep Meridian. This vehicle represents a symbol of my perseverance and serves as a reminder of the incredible opportunities that lie ahead.”

Wamiqa has solidified her presence in the digital space. This accomplishment has propelled her career to new heights, prompting her to purchase a Jeep Meridian. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be next seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s debut series, ‘Charlie Chopra’, ‘Mystery of the Solang Valley’ and ‘Khufiya’.

