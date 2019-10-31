Celebrating love for coffee! #Starbucks150

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANSlife) For coffee lovers, java is much more than a drip to wake up every morning. It is a complete lifestyle. Starbucks is here with all your favorites to celebrate the boundless love received from fans on the occasion for surpassing its big milestone of 150 stores in India.

Offering you any tall or short handcrafted beverage like your favorite Java Chip Frappuccino, Cold Brew, Signature Hot Chocolate and many more at only Rs 150 for a day. What’s more, you can even get the delicious Chocolate Chip Cookie at Rs 100.

And if that is not enough, customers who visit the store on November 9 will also be given a discount coupon for 20% off on any tall beverage which they can redeem from 10th – 16th November.

Head to your nearest Starbucks, and order your all-time favorite beverage for flat Rs 150 on Saturday, November 9, all day long!

–IANS

lh/adr