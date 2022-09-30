New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANSlife) In 1986, the hearty Punjabi restaurant Dhaba opened on Aurangzeb Road in the centre of Delhi. It was the first of its kind. It has developed over time, without losing the spirit of the experience, to become every Punjabi’s go-to restaurant for their appetites for Indian food. With Dhaba 2.0 at DLF Promenade, the venerable restaurant has been completely renovated and given a new look.

The new restaurant will serve a variety of delicacies, including Murgh Badami Shorbha, Palak Patta Ki Chaat, Dilli Ki Nihari, Tamatar Dhania Ka Shorbha, Mutton Barra Kebab, Hariyali Subz Kofta, and many others.

In addition, the new age Theka offers modern desi creations like Gud Nal Ishq Mitha, Shaam Ka Jaam, Dhaba Ka Jaadoo, and Guldasta, making Dhaba the ideal dining location for a hearty Punjabi meal, a post-movie snack, or even a family night out.

Paying homage to Delhi and Punjab, Dhaba’s interiors have a wall dedicated to street scapes of Old Delhi, bespoke vintage floral wallpaper and a homage to 70s delhi homes and their “chic” blinds, an Art Deco showcase cabinet as a tribute to old sweet vendors shops.

Speaking of the launch and the inspiration behind Dhaba 2.0, Co-founder Rahul Khanna and Kabir Suri of Azure Hospitality say, “The aim behind the revamped Dhaba is not only to celebrate the Punjabi culture or highway cuisine but with the new Dhaba we also strived to find inspiration from all small North Indian towns and villages – their culture, interiors and habits over the decades.”

Dhaba supports local artists, such as street painters, and their work is displayed around the establishment. The new restaurant features 58 seating areas and an outside terrace, making it the ideal place to dine on a breezy evening. Dhaba now has 18 locations around India, and more are on the way.

