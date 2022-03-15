New Delhi, March 15 (IANSlife) Womanhood cannot be celebrated in a single day. Understanding this Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai brings a month-long event with fun activities and offers. There’s a lot going on, from fitness activities and makeovers to special entrepreneurial discussions and live events.

Workshops held with Shaina NC, Brinda Miller, and EshaaAmiin, a stylist who needs no introduction.And, if you’re a sucker for a good deal sign up on their website for a Free power woman booklet worth INR 20,000 across various brands at Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai.

Finally, the Big Break initiative recognises the herculean task that it is for women-led businesses to receive funding and mentorship from a Venture Capital firm (VC). Phoenix has decided to bridge the gap between a powerful female entrepreneur and an investor or Venture Capital Firm by giving them their Big Break.

Big Break’s website has gone live, allowing female entrepreneurs to upload their pitch decks and business plans. Shortlisted women entrepreneurs will be invited to an on-site panel discussion, after which the VC will select a few women entrepreneurs for funding.

“Believing in women’s empowerment Phoenix has dedicated its services to both women shoppers and business owners over the years. As a result, at a time when India is seeing an increase in the number of female entrepreneurs, it is proud to provide another platform that contributes to the cause. The Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai Big Break Initiative is just the beginning of our many efforts to promote passionate businesswomen,” stated Mr. Amit Kumar, Director-Malls.

Register here: https://bit.ly/PowerWomenFiesta2022

