New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANSlife) In honour of World Bartender Day, Raffles Udaipur, situated on an island in Udaipur, is pleased to pay homage to its lengthy cocktail history. The hotel highlights the evolution of cocktails, from the traditional Singapore Sling to the most recent Udaipur Sling, an exclusive concoction offered at the Long Bar at Raffles Udaipur, as part of the celebrations.

Over 130 years ago, the Raffles name was founded, and since then, much has happened. It all began in 1887 with the opening of the first Raffles Hotel in Singapore, which soon attracted members of high society and tourists from all over the world in search of luxury and refinement, of which cutting-edge cocktails were a crucial component.

The Singapore Sling, invented in 1915 by bartender Ngiam Tong Boon at Raffles Singapore, is one of the most well-known cocktails connected to the Raffles name. The concoction of gin, cherry brandy, pineapple juice, and other components quickly rose to fame and is still a favourite beverage.

Over the years, the Raffles brand has continued to innovate and create new cocktails that reflect the local culture and flavours of its destinations. From the Shanghai Rose at Raffles Shanghai to the Siam Sling at Raffles Bangkok, each cocktail is a unique expression of the hotel’s location and cultural heritage. The latest addition to the Raffles cocktail family is the Udaipur Sling, created by Abhishek Banerjee, Bar Manager at Raffles Udaipur. This cocktail is a tribute to the rich cultural heritage of Udaipur and features locally sourced ingredients such as rose petals and guava. What makes the Udaipur Sling one of its kind is the phenomenal use of Laal Maas Bitters, inspired by the legendary meat dish of Rajasthan.

“Every time I step behind the bar, it feels like I am home. The vibrant energy of the space, the clinking of glasses and the hum of conversation fuel my passion for crafting innovative cocktails. My creative process is driven by a desire to create drinks that transcend the conventional and offer an unforgettable experience. For me, the art of mixology is all about storytelling and the history behind classic cocktails ignites a spark of inspiration within me. The thought of reviving and reinventing old favourites, while infusing them with my own creative flair, fills me with an immense sense of pride,” said Abhishek Banerjee. “Ultimately, it is the satisfaction of my guests that drives me forward. The opportunity to connect with new people and craft cocktails that leave an indelible impression is what makes my job truly fulfilling.”

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20230228-104601