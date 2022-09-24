Rallies, gatherings, and cultural programmes on Saturday marked the first official celebration of the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh, the last Dogra ruler of Jammu and Kashmir.

Under the banner of Yuva Rajput Sabha, a rally was taken out in hundreds of vehicles, motorcycles, tractors etc. with the youth, men and women dressed in traditional attire in Jammu. Leaders of various political parties and social personalities participated in the programme organised at the statue of Maharaja Hari Singh at Jammu Tawi.

In view of the celebrations, security arrangements were tightened in the areas from Ambaphala to BC Road, Jewell, Dogra Chowk, Bikram Chowk, Gujjar Nagar, University Road etc. Huge traffic jams were also seen in these areas.

Celebrations in front of the statue of Maharaja Hari Singh at Tawi Bridge started on Thursday night and continued throughout the day on Friday. People were seen dancing to the beat of the drums. Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party President Ravinder Raina cut the cake. Halwa and sweets were also distributed among the people.

It is for the first time that the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh is being celebrated at an official level. Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha paid tribute to Maharaja Singh on the occasion and said that people will always be inspired by the work done for the welfare by him.

He said: “I pay tribute to Maharaja Hari Singh Ji on his birth anniversary. He was a reformer and a person with high ideals.”

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad said that justice for all was the Maharaja’s religion. In a tweet from his personal Twitter handle, he said: “True warrior, patriot and the last Dogra ruler of Jammu and Kashmir, Maharaja Hari Singh. Remembering Ji on his birthday.”

The Maharaja had organised a public system, people-friendly policies, free for all. And the promotion of compulsory education, developmental and infrastructural works are milestones for the development of Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

20220924-121603