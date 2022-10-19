INDIA

Celebrations over Bentley car purchase costs Punjab builder’s son dearly

Celebrations over the purchase of a luxury car were short-lived and cost a Punjab-based builder’s son dearly after he was booked for firing into the air.

The accused, Shubham Rajpoot, has been booked after a video of firing from a pistol went viral on social media.

The incident took place in Kharar town near here where he brandished his gun and opened fire in celebration after purchasing a Bentley car.

When he was firing, the people standing behind him were cheering and clapping in celebration.

Police are investigating whether the weapon was licensed and under whose name it was registered.

