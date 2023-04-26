INDIA

Celebrations planned in Gujarat for PM’s 100th ‘Mann Ki Baat’

NewsWire
0
3

The 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is set to air on April 30.

In anticipation of the milestone, the Gujarat unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned special events across 19 venues in the state, for which preparations have already begun. These events will focus on the topics and individuals highlighted by Modi in the previous 99 episodes.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will honour notable individuals and organisations as part of the celebrations.

Celebratory events with reference to the 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ also took place in Ahmedabad on Tuesday evening. A lecture was organised by the state BJP commemorating Lokmanya Tilak, and the establishment of the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. More such events and lectures will take place in the coming days.

20230426-203405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vijay Milton’s ‘Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan’ wrapped up

    EC issues notification for presidential polls, 11 file nominations

    I am not afraid of raids, says Kamal Haasan

    Four cops suspended over Nawada hooch tragedy