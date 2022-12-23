New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANSlife) The bells are jingling in the air, enjoy the best of global cuisine and cocktails and spread the Christmas cheer with your friends and family at your favourite address. With a stunning outdoor and indoor setting options, here’s a list of ideal venues for all your year-end festivities and celebrations.

Try out these picturesque cafes and restaurants and raise a toast under the mistletoe with your loved ones as you feast on Christmas Specials!

Festive Favourites at Taj Mahal, New Delhi

Celebrate the season of joy and sparkle with an array of festive delights at the iconic Taj Mahal, New Delhi.

Enjoy signature flavours at the much-loved restaurants, revel in the curated outdoor dining experiences and indulge in the joy of festive gifting with bespoke hampers. Culinary maestros have crafted exquisite gourmet goodies for the season for you and your loved ones. Treat yourself and those close to your heart with our thoughtfully curated year-end festive experiences, including a luxurious staycation in the newly reimagined Taj Club Suites and Rooms, in the heart of the Capital amidst timeless grandeur and warm service.

Bring in 2023 with a celebration like no other at The Lodhi, New Delhi

December 24, 2022

The Enchantment of Yuletide Merriment

Celebrate the most magical time of the year over hearty toasts, merry carols, holiday classics, and traditional trimmings. A grand feast and convivial celebrations at the Christmas Eve Gala Dinner in Elan’s splendid alfresco setting.

INR 7,500 plus taxes (with champagne)

INR 6,000 plus taxes (with sparkling wines)

INR 5,000 plus taxes (with soft beverages)

December 25, 2022

Santa’s Back from the North Pole

Rekindle the merry spirit of Christmas over a joyful brunch experience with Santa.

Delight in seasonal specials, live melodies, and exciting activities for kids as the holiday cheer takes over in our lively outdoors.

INR 7,500 plus taxes (with champagne)

INR 6,000 plus taxes (with sparkling wines)

INR 5,000 plus taxes (with soft beverages)

December 31, 2022

A Celebration of Yesterday

Embrace exquisite year-end festivities at the New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner featuring global fare, free-flowing premium beverages, a saxophonist, percussionist, and a DJ in the expansive outdoors.

INR 10,000 plus taxes (with festive tipples)

INR 8,000 plus taxes (with soft beverages)

December 31, 2022

Year-End Celebrations in True Italian Style

Ring in festive cheer over clinking glasses and gourmet Italian courses. Bid 2022 adieu with a warm celebration and an exquisite five-course wine-paired dinner at Perbacco.

INR 7,000 plus taxes (wine-paired set menu)

INR 5,000 plus taxes (set menu)

Holiday Specials at The Lodhi Bakery

Choose from not to be missed festive favourites such as Mince Pies, Stollen, Plum Pudding, Yule Log, Classic Fruit Cake, Gingerbread, and much more.

Spread the cheer with thoughtfully crafted gourmet hampers brimming with seasonal specials.

Pilibhit House, IHCL SeleQtions features an array of luxe offerings

Pilibhit House, IHCL SeleQtions is all set to host an unforgettable holiday season with an array of luxe offerings. Welcome 2023 with a soul-stirring sojourn at Haridwar’s most luxurious address with curated indulgences, evenings filled with music and festive cheer and elaborate gala dinners, promise to delight patrons.

The aristocratic noble house will be decked up in yuletide spirit with every corner making a picturesque setting. Guests can look forward to a specially crafted menu comprising classic delicacies and everyone’s favourite holiday treats! A meeting with Santa, live carol session and melodic performance of the Little Angels Anthem, is sure to warm hearts.

To make New Year celebrations grander, Pilibhit House will kick start festivities with a traditional High Tea leading to a night of immersive dining experiences. Pilibhit House’s talented culinary team helmed by Chef Mani Mohan Pathak, has prepared a sumptuous gourmet odyssey at the restaurant and elegant alfresco dining spaces. Indulge in world-class vegetarian fare from a myriad of Indian, Italian and Oriental dishes while you take in mesmerising views of the river. Live band performances and entertainment acts will add a magical touch to the ambiance.

Overlooking the Ganges, surrounded by serenity of the Shivalik hills and your loved ones; there’s no better place to make memories and celebrate the year end!

Christmas menu and brunch at Cafe Delhi Heights

The celebrations at Cafe Delhi Heights are Complete Fun, Food and Frolic as CDH always is up for magnificent affairs, and this year is no different. The Chef has created special Christmas Menu that will start from 21st Dec to 31st December. Special Christmas Menu has Offerings like Chocolate bomb, red velvet baby croissant, Focaccia sandwich, Apple tart, Four cheese fondue. Chocolate fondues and more. Comfort bakehouse by Cafe Delhi heights also has Christmas specialties which can be bought separately or can be served from CDF menu also includes carrot yule log, four cheese fondue and more. Vikrant Batra on the occasion added, “the festival of joy – “Christmas” is the best celebrated with family & friends. Cafe Delhi Heights is getting ready to offer the most marvellous Christmas menu around. With traditional dinners planned for the festival, come be a part of the joy”. Enjoy the special Menu with your favourite drinks at the bar.

At all Cafe Delhi Heights outlets across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Chandigarh. On from December 21-December 31, 9711164033 Timings: 12 noon- 12 midnight

Christmas brunch at Khubani, Andaz Hotel

Khubani is a multi-destination space, enthralling, experiential and memorable through each curated corner of the property. It reflects this tryst of international cultures with a distinct ethnic touch through its scenic mastery across its two-floor property. This Christmas, Get set to indulge in the most scrumptious Christmas Menu that has exotic Chef creations that include specials like Butternut Squash & Walnut Beignets, Smoked duck bao, grilled pork skewers, Pan seared Moroccan Tofu, Provolone and Water spinach quiche, Dukkha Salmon, Oven roasted turkey Galantine, Confit Duck leg, Togarashi Lamb and more. To make your Christmas feast merrier enjoy the special desserts like Minced apple tart, Peacan pie, Plum pudding and more. At Khubani, it is about complete experience as well, Says Naresh Madan. While décor elements will be there to complete the Christmas vibes, there will be perfect music to compliment your meals as well, we bet.

Meal for Two- Rs 7000 plus taxes; Christmas Menu’s on 24th & 25th Dec

Christmas brunch at Molecule, Green Park

Molecule Green Park is known for the best Molecular experience in the Capital. Molecule is getting dressed up to bring Cheer to all near and dear ones this XMas. Enjoy the most lavish Christmas Brunch with the most Christmas Decor with Live Singer for Christmas Carols. A Santa would there be in house to cheer the guests and Buffet with salads/Desserts and live counter followed by starters and mains on the table service Refresh yourselves with Salads Soup stations, Fruit bar, Cold Cuts, Cheese, Dim sum station, Sushi, Wok tossed Station, Mediterranean counters, Turkey kitchen, Pasta, Pao’s section and desserts. Live Singer for Christmas carols to entertain the audience will be there too.

Priced Only- Merrier Price of Rs 1199 only all-inclusive of Sangrias, Wines, cocktails and Mocktails

Address & Contact Number- A-3, 2nd Floor, Main Road, above Mercedes Showroom, Green Park, New Delhi, Delhi 110016, 095600 91520

Christmas brunches at Honey & Dough

Aavika chhawchharia founder honey and dough says that Christmas is more merrier when it is enjoyed over brunch. Special menu for brunch is curated Keeping the likings of kids also in kind. Right from soups to salads to main course to special Christmas plum cake is also available. One can choose from a variety of soups like Tomato basil soup, Exotic vegetable soup and more. Refreshing salads like Hand pulled chicken Caesar salad, Caesar salad etc are on the menu. Wraps are everyone’s favourite and honey, and dough wraps are just not to miss out on, you can choose from Mexican veggie wrap, Veg quesadillas, Mediterranean chicken shish taouk wrap and more. Brunches are incomplete without pizzas and pastas and can choose from a variety of pizzas and pastas like Cannelloni pasta, Spinach and fettuccine and more. To end the meal on a merrier and sweeter note, enjoy specials like, Plum cake

Brownie sundae, Gingermen cookies and more. While you can choose your preferences from the brunch menu for brunch, there are also other Christmas delights like Gingermen shortbread, chocolate house etc available for the day.

Available at – Honey and Dough outlets in Pitampura, Malviya Nagar, Pacific mall Tagore garden, DLF cyber park and more Price- Rs 2,500 plus taxes for two

Christmas brunch at Madame Chutney

Christmas also brings Joy for People who don’t drink or are vegetarians. Yes, Santa Claus this year has found a hidden gem for all you vegetarian food lovers in GK 2 by the name of Madame chutney.

M-20, 1st floor, Gk-2, M-Block Market, New Delhi, Delhi 110048, +919999386300

Andaz Delhi brings special Christmas and New Year menus at AnnaMaya Foodhall

As everyone gears up for the festive season, and the aroma brims with Christmas carols and New Year celebrations, Andaz Delhi brings to you a special Christmas Spread on the evening of December 24, 2022 and a brunch on December 25, 2022, at AnnaMaya Foodhall. Andaz Delhi also curated a delightful New Year’s Eve Dinner on December 31, 2022 and a delectable New Year’s Day brunch on January 1, 2023 at AnnaMaya Foodhall.

Christmas at Miss Margarita

Enjoy the merriment of this holiday season with getting a free Margarita, wearing a Sombrero or any order above 5k. Get free shots on a booking for table of 5 or free churros on any order of Guac Ala Grande. Bring a Mexican vibe to your Christmas celebrations with fun and exciting games like ‘Find the Cacti’ to get your free shots or a flat 15 per cent discount on all classic margaritas and tacos to help you make the most of the festivities.

Venue – Miss Margarita, GK 2, M block Market, New Delhi – 110019

Time – 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

Meal for two – Rs 1,900

Dates – December 13 – December 25, 2022.

Indulge in a Foo-sum Festive Brunch this season!

To accompany this glorious gourmet feast guests can choose to sip on signature cocktails such as the Foo King and the Foo Queen, both one-of-a-kind vodka-based cocktails that will leave you wanting more. For a refreshing twist, Kokum Club, a gin-based cocktail with coconut liqueur and kokum syrup would be a perfect fit. The elaborate menu extends to a carefully curated list of Wines, both international and homegrown and a variety of Sangrias. Your experience at Foo is incomplete without Foo Brew, their in-house rice beer that is freshly brewed, an absolute crowd favourite!

Dates: December 25, 2022 & January 1, 2023

Foo Town & Bandra: INR 1650* for food and INR 1550* for cocktails

Foo Nesco: INR 1450* for food and INR 1250* for cocktails

Bring Asia To Your Plate with KOKO’s festive brunch menu

A perfect end to a perfect meal is when you indulge in some heavenly desserts. Savour the Seasonal Special Cheesecake, Honey Twist Noodles, and Hazelnut Crunch Fingers, or go in for ice creams available in two flavours avocado and coconut. Bringing a touch of Asia right to your plate, visit KOKO this festive season for a hearty brunch experience.

What: Festive Brunch at KOKO

When: December 25, 2022 & January 1, 2023

Price: Rs 2400 per person for food. Drinks as per a la carte pricing.

Where: Kamala Mills Compound, Ground Floor, C Wing, Trade World, Lower Parel

For reservations: 077159 63030

Conrad Bengaluru

It’s time to dive into the Christmas extravaganza with scrumptious delicacies, live band performances, and the best of beverages at Conrad Bengaluru. The New Year’s Eve night also has in store special offerings for you, your family, friends, and little ones, with exciting themed packages. Bringing in the magic and fun, Caraway Kitchen, Indian Durbar, TIAMO, and Mikusu offer a wide selection of international cuisines for the gala night, with a chance to win complimentary couple stays at Hilton hotels across India.

On 24th Dec, Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet at Caraway Kitchen & TIAMO

Rs. 3000 ++ non-alcoholic package. Rs 4,500 ++ alcoholic package.

Enjoy an exquisite 4-course menu with two glasses of sparkling wine at a starting price of Rs 4,500++ at TIAMO.

On December 25, Christmas Brunch at Caraway kitchen with prices starting from Rs 3000+.

Christmas Dinner with a 4-course menu, and two glasses of sparkling wine at a starting price of Rs 4,500++ at TIAMO.

JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar

This year, celebrate Christmas by blending in tradition with hints of modernity to give you and your loved ones the best and most refined holiday experience. JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar is ready to take you on a culinary journey that will leave you wanting more. Surround yourself with the scent of delicious food and the sound of music, welcoming the joyous season filled with lots of fun, seasonal treats, and heart-warming feasts.

For reservations, call 022 6882 8656 / 022 6882 8662

Loci and Toot for A Christmas Feast that’s Hard to Miss

Loci & Toot brings to its patrons a special menu full of classic delicacies from different cuisines and traditional favourites, bound to make this festive season merrier! This specially curated menu begins with soups and appetizers, including a warm bowl of White Onion Soup with Garlic Cheese Toast to kick-start your appetite. The starters offer several lip-smacking options to choose from like Caper Butter Garlic Prawns with Bacon dust and warm focaccia or the fresh Pesto burrata Caprese with balsamic reduction and parmesan crisp. The classic Chicken Parma made with Bocconi Stuffed chicken breast with arugula, spicy Pomodoro sauce and parmesan shavings is a definite must-try on the menu. The main course offers an undeniable variety including the indulgent Honey-baked ham with salt-baked potato and roasted brussel sprout, the Russian classic Chicken A la Kiev made with Chicken stuffed with herb garlic compound butter roasted, served with roasted veggies and cheesy mash. In the vegetarian options, there is the Exotic Vegetable Lasagna with Cottage Cheese served with Pesto and Parmesan sauce and the soulful Veg au gratin with Focaccia bread.

Address: Shop No. 2 Sangrila Vaibhav CHS Ltd Plot 616, 14th Rd, Khar West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400052 Contact Number: 090041 47787

Sly Granny’s New Menu

To spread Christmas cheer and love, the eccentric Granny at Sly Granny has launched an exclusive Holiday Menu, from December 15, 2022 full of delicious dishes and cocktails which will put you right in the Festive Mood. The Holiday Menu is a limited-period Menu and is available to enjoy till 5th January 2023. Think about the wafting aroma of German Gluhwein, freshly baked cookies, twinkling Christmas lights, and lilting carols, we bring the collective cheer of European holiday time, right to your city.

Bayroute is all set to add a wholesome yet indulgent start to your day with its breakfast menu

It’s often said that your breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Not only does it energize you for the rest of the day, but it also helps you kick-start your day on a great note. On that front, we’ve got some good news for you as Bayroute, Mumbai’s preferred fine dining serving absolutely authentic Middle-Eastern cuisine has launched its breakfast menu across all its outlets.

The menu which will be operational from 8 to 11.30 am every day will include all-time favourite healthy mueslis like the Bayroutes morning glory, the BF platter, and Rosemary Cheesecake.

Christmas Feast at the Fox in the Field Bangalore

Your favourite Fox in town has got an irresistible spread for you to celebrate this Christmas with your dear ones. Our Christmas special brunch has been curated by our chef for you to indulge in some traditional must-haves as well as some global favourites paired perfectly with your favourite pint of craft beer and cocktails. Also, your first pint of beer or Mulled wine is on the house as a special Christmas present. The menu includes dishes like Duck Breast Cut with Spiced Plum Sauce, Roast Turkey with Caramelised Onion Sauce, American Corn with Bell Pepper Salad, Couscous Cheese Galouti, Kung Napling Pao, Chilly Basil Noodles, Chicken Thai Yellow Curry, Mutton Laal Maas, to name just a few dishes from the spread.

The buffet also includes Christmas special desserts, Clay Pot Cold Rice Kheer, and Shahi Tukda, to end the meal on a sweet note

Where: Fox in the Field – Nexus Shantiniketan Mall, Whitefield

Price: Rs. 1499/- + applicable charges (One pint of Beer / Mulled wine as complementary)

When: Dec 25th, 2022 12:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

For further details, contact: +91-8970707999, +91-8971433379

Gallops, Mahalaxmi Race Course Special Festive Menu

Enjoy the festive spirit with friends and family in the verdant environs of the Mahalaxmi Race Course, at the iconic Gallops restaurant and the Gallops’ Al Fresco in South Mumbai. It is in the most elegant and charming spaces in the city where one could revel in the views of the racecourse, walking tracks, horses being led to their stables, and the vast green lawns, in the midst of a crowded urban landscape.

Gallops Christmas Special menu is also available from 16th December 2022 to 1st January 2023. Curated by Chef Yajush Malik with traditional favourites such as Christmas Baked Brie, Lobster Thermidor, Winter Vegetable Risotto, and Maple Glazed Ham.

Timings for Gallops restaurant are 12 noon to 11 pm

Gallops Al Fresco 4 pm to 11.30 pm

Timings for Christmas Eve Dinner – 7:00 pm to 11:30 pm

Pricing: Dinner Buffet 2,800/- Imported Alcohol Package 1,200/-

For Reservations please call 022-20841234 & 8928947188

Christmas Day Roast & Grill Brunch Celebration at Cafe Staywoke, Gurgaon

Cafe Staywoke, Gurgaon! A neighbourhood cafe with the best of global gourmet and winter cocktails serving at the waterfront dining. Say hello to the merriest Christmas with a special roast and grill menu accompanied by warm Mulled Wine and flavourful Seasonal Sangria, a perfect blend to spend your day with loved ones.

Enjoy a wholesome treat with some of our curated delicacies like Mushroom Crostatta, Twice cooked chicken with bacon, Cheese and Scallion Quesadilla, Chicken Chettinad wrap and cocktails accompanied with the melodious happy sound by our acoustic artist. Gear up to spend a good sunny winter day at the coolest cafe in town.

When: Sunday December 25 1pm onwards For Reservations: 7669913881 9818213200 Cost for two: INR 1,500 plus taxes

Gourmet Day Christmas Brunch at SAGA, Gurgaon

There is no better way to spend the Christmas Day brunch with your family and friends than being within the lush green Alfresco accompanied by some harmonius melodies by a Live band and sipping on a hearty winter cocktail. Step inside the most beautiful Alfresco dining in NCR only at SAGA.

Where: Saga, Vatika Atrium, Golf Course Road, Sector-53, Gurugram

When: Sunday, December 25, 2022 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

For Reservation – 9999144286, 9953006787

Cost for Two – INR 3500 plus taxes

Christmas Celebrations at CHO, New Delhi

The clock is ticking and Christmas is here. CHO, New Delhi brings you a tantalizing specially curated menu that will definitely make your celebrations merrier. Indulge yourself this Christmas with an exclusive Chef’s Tasting menu on Christmas Eve with delicacies like Braised duck rice paper rolls, Gluten free chicken dumpling, Banh Beo, Vietnamese chicken chorizo pizza, Winter Nabe paper pots, Chocolate dumplings.

An outing that’s perfect for the entire family, Sunday Christmas Brunch at CHO, New Delhi features a delectable selection of Asian & Vietnamese cuisines. Christmas Brunch menu offers you Turkey PHO, Duck Puffs, Tenderloin a lot, Banh khot (prawn cakes ), Hot pots, Hot toffee pudding.

Where: CHO- Vietnamese Kitchen and bar, Ambawatta One, H5/1, Kalkadass Marg, Mehrauli, New Delhi

When: December 24th & 25th, 2022

For Reservations: 9311902818

Cost for Brunch: INR 2,500 plus taxes per person

Cost for Chef’s Tasting Menu: INR 2,850 plus taxes per person

Indulge in a Hearty Christmas Meal at Cafe Panama

Tis’ the season to be jolly and what better way to celebrate this Christmas than to have a curated meal experience at Cafe Panama with your loved ones. The restaurant has introduced a collection of Christmas delights that will make your celebration more merrier.

Experience the joy and grace of the festivities with specials like Pulled Lamb Flatbread, Birria Taco, Tinga Chicken, and Braised Pork Belly, a true treat for all meat lovers! Indulge in their classic dishes like Yuca Fries, Refried Bean, Avocado and Pica De Gallo, and Tallarines Verde which bring the taste of Latin American to your plate!

While the food menu takes over your heart, don’t miss out on the drinks menu highlighting forgotten classics as well as refreshing and captivating preparations. A carefully curated Latin-focused wine list with hints of old world and Indian marvels. Christmas and Wine go hand in hand so if you’re in a brunch mood, try their Melon white wine or the Red wine coffee Sangria. If you are in the mood for buzz-free Christmas, try the Smashed Sailor made of Watermelon, Basil, Coconut, Citrus and Soda or go in for the Lemongrass & Galangal Iced Tea made with Lemongrass, Galangal, Coconut, Green Tea, Chia Seeds and Honey

Address: Lower Parel Compound, Sitaram Jadhav Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400013. Contact Number: 099882 14444

The St. Regis Mumbai

Experience the best of the festive season with The St. Regis Mumbai giving you access to a world where indulgence is in every corner as you explore the specially curated bespoke and elegant services at the series of luxury destinations under one roof, unlike anything that the city has ever seen before.

Ring in the holiday spirit with a specially curated Christmas Crossover experience for you to indulge in gastronomical delicacies as By The Mekong and Koishii at The Penthouse showcases a Festive Omakase Degustation menu along with the Christmas specials.

Celebrate the Christmas cheer as you treat your taste buds with specially curated Christmas Eve Lunch & Dinner at Seven Kitchens- the gourmet dining restaurant, Sette Mara- the vibrant Middle Eastern Lounge Bar & Kitchen, and The Sahib Room & Kipling Bar – for delectable Indian delicacies, at The St. Regis Mumbai.

For restaurant reservations or more information on Penthouse, contact +91 22-61628070/ ph.dining@stregis.com

For reservations at St. Regis, contact +91 8657522956 / 022 6162 8422 / 022 6162 8000

This Winter season, experience a slice of French cuisine at Cafe Noir

The Cafe Noir flagship outlet at Indiranagar has created a stir in Bengaluru’s gastronomical scene. Not to mention, the elaborate F&B menu makes Cafe Noir the go-to destination for food connoisseurs in the city. V&Ro has taken the opportunity to raise the bar and set an archetype of curating the best brands in the Hospitality industry. Cafe Noir is one of them and has already bagged the title of the most aesthetically pleasing space, serving a range of exquisite delicacies. Cafe Noir is a French “art de Vivre” contemporary casual cafe well-known for its authentic French & European Cuisine.

The new menu is available at Indiranagar, Kammanahalli, RMZ Eco world, UB City, Orion mall, and Phoenix Market City. Timings: 8:30 AM – 11:00 PM Address: 3275, 1st Floor, 12th Main Rd, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560038

Ophelia

Providing you with an immersive experience of the lush green forests and safari in Africa, Ophelia at The Ashok in Chanakyapuri is revamped and has been relaunched with a brand new concept. Just in time for winter, the new concept has warm, inviting, and earthy tones. Inspired by nature in Africa, the restaurant has elements of the jungle spread throughout creating a stark contrast from the previous floral and cool aesthetic.

The revamped and refreshed Ophelia is now open. Book your tables now. Timings: 12:00 pm till 1:00 am

The Westin Gurgaon

Bringing in the joy and kick-starting the season’s festivities, The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi has aligned a joyful calendar of Christmas activities for you and your loved ones, this winter season. Starting from their annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony to an elegant Christmas Eve Dinner, followed by an exquisite Christmas Day Brunch, the hotel has a plethora of festive events as well as special festive bakes and cocktails lined up for all to enjoy.

For more information and details, connect at +91 96542 45577/ +91 85869 72078

Plural x An Ode to Gaia: The Holiday Dessert Edit

With the holiday season in full swing and Christmas in tow, Plural and An Ode To Gaia have come together for vegan treats curated for the season. An ingredient-driven approach and emphasis on creativity find expression through this limited edition dessert menu, tying together the two brands’ ethos.

Visit Plural this holiday season and indulge in seasonally-inspired, flavour-laden desserts! The dessert menu will be available at Plural until 31st December 2022. Address: Jai Hind Building, Nanik Motwani Marg, Kala Ghoda, Fort, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400001 Contact: 098923 82740

‘A toasty winter’ this season at Toast & Tonic, BKC, Mumbai

The season of laughter, comradery, and celebrations is here and Toast & Tonic, the international restaurant and bar (part of the Olive group), is the perfect place to enjoy a festive holiday meal. As the temperature dips, join Toast & Tonic, BKC, Mumbai for a comforting walk-through of winter landscapes with our new Toasty Winter menu.

Toasty Winter – Dec 5, 2022- Jan 8, 2023

Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday 12:00 noon to 1:00 am. (Children below 18 years permitted till 7 pm)

Wallet Factor: Meal for two including a drink each Rs. 3,000/- + taxes

For reservations call: 7208871559

Jamie’s Italian and Jamie Oliver’s Italian presents ‘Plate for a Plate’

Jamie’s Italian, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, Jamie Oliver’s Italian, Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden, Delhi are running a special charitable ‘plate for a plate’ menu this Christmas. As a part of this endeavour, UK-based celebrity chef – Jamie Oliver has created some exceptional festive dishes, and for each one sold, they will donate a plate of food to Future Hope (www.futurehope.net). A charitable organization based in Kolkata that provides underprivileged children homes, education, sports, and medical programs, that enable them to take the necessary steps towards a brighter future.

The Jamie’s Italian menu will be available in the Ambience mall, Delhi from 7th December – 10th January and features Delicious Lasagnas, Roast Duck, Jamie’s Fried Chicken, The Best Spareribs, and our special Rum Baba. And the special menu for Jamie Oliver’s Italian is available at Pacific mall, Delhi features a delicious Veggie Lasagne, Jamie’s Fried Chicken, Vodka Chicken Ravioli, Pan-Seared River Sole, and our special Rum Baba.

Monkey’s Tipsy Christmas – A Fortnight Of Festivities

Yes! It’s that time of the year once again when the yuletide spirit is in the air and you don’t need an excuse to party and have a great time! That’s exactly why, the festivities start early at India’s favourite gastropub Monkey Bar ( a part of the Olive group), and continue across an entire fortnight, filled with fun boozy concoctions, foot-thumping music, special themed evenings, dessert giveaways, and a whole lot of fun!

This holiday season, Monkey Bar presents,”Monkey’s Tipsy Christmas from Dec 15, 2022- 31st 2022 at Monkey Bar, Vasant Kunj

Ho Ho Ho…BrewDog’s Christmas Menu is Here!

Christmas is all about celebration, indulgence, feasting, and fun! And what better way to do this than Brewdog’s special Christmas menu? Whether you were naughty or nice all year through, this special menu is perfect for lots of fun Chinese dishes, a roast turkey, and satisfying hot soups. Curated by Chef Gaurav Gidwani and Chef Roshan Seth, the Christmas menu has everything for a soul-satisfying meal with Oriental ingredients and sauces.

Begin the experience with small plates to pair with your favourite drink. Try the Bamboo Shoot & Root Ginger Fish en Papillote or the Crispy Wok Tossed Prawns with Pink Peppercorn. Dig into our special Honey Sesame Pork Sticks or our juicy Chong Quin Chicken Wings. There is also a selection of Spring Rolls and Dumplings to choose from.

Chase away winter blues with our Hot Soups, with the eternal favourite Sweet Corn with vegetable, crab meat, and chicken options, or the Black Pepper Soup. Leave some space for the main course, which lies heavy on indulgence. Start with the Stir-fried Chicken with Dried Red Chillies or the Sweet and Sour Pork. Vegetarians get fabulous options with Chinese Eggplant in Garlic Sauce or the special version of Mapo Tofu. Roast Turkey is spiced with oriental herbs and served with a rich plum sauce and pancakes. For a sweet happy ending, enjoy the delicious Darsan. All are served with options of Fried Rice and Hakka noodles and paired with stunning BrewDog beers.

Venue: Brewdog Bandra/Brewdog Midtown Mumbai

Dates: December 16, 2022 to January 1, 2023

Price for a meal for two: 2000++

Timings: 12 noon – 1:30 am

Christmas celebrations at coastal cuisine speciality restaurant Sana Di Ge Delhi

Sana Di Ge Delhi is all set to enter the Christmas celebrations with gusto with scrumptious delightful coastal food. The restaurant is renowned for serving authentic coastal cuisine food and has decided to go out and serve its patrons a selection of favourites at a specially priced set menu for both vegetarians as well as non-vegetarian food lovers.

The vegetarian menu will include choice selections like Paneer Ghee Roast, Lotus Stem Kalimirch, Baby Corn Butter Pepper Garlic, Drumstick Rasa, Mushroom Sukka, Phalguni Subzi ( finely chopped fresh vegetables in Indian spices and cream ), Dal Makhani, assorted bread, Subj Biryani with Raita.

The non-vegetarian set menu too contains delicacies to make any food connoisseurs think that he has reached a food taster’s heaven. Embark on a gastronomical journey with Prawn Chilly Fry, Fish Rawa Fry, Chicken Ghee roast, Densi rasa, Prawn Sukka, Anjal Curry ( Seer Fish simmered in Mangalorean spices and coconut milk), Gosht Nalli Rogan Josh ( Lamb shanks cooked in bone marrow gravy and whole spices).

Dates- December 24 Dinner and December 25 Lunch

Meal for one: Rs 2500 AI @ Vegetarian and Rs 3500 AI @ Non-Vegetarian

Savour the New Food & Cocktail Winter Menu at Music & Mountains

Music & Mountains is all set to bring in their 5th year of hosting you with a new kitchen and bar menu that’s all about love, happiness, and comfort. They have always promised you a December to Remember and this one will be even better, a selection of hearty wholesome dishes using sustainable ingredients and farm-fresh vegetables and a cocktail program that is paired perfectly with the weather.

When: 12 PM to 12 AM (Daily)

Where: 2nd floor, M 23, M Block Market, part 1, Greater Kailash, New Delhi, 110048

Christmas Brunch Buffet at Reflex Bar Brewery and Dining

Enjoy an extravagant Christmas lunch at Reflex Bar Brewery and Dining in Gurgaon on December 25, 2022. A succulent Festive Buet at this magnificent luxury lounge will make for a memorable year-ending event. This is not the least but for the first time, ever Santa Claus will be visiting you at Reflex Bar Brewery and Dining to shower you with surprise gifts. The brunch shall be inclusive of food and beverages and in-house delicacies freshly prepared by the skilled culinary team along with live entertainment.

Date: December 25, 2022

Rate: Adults: Rs. 1499 per person and Kinds below 14 Years is Rs 999 per person (exclusive of tax)

Time: 12:30 PM to 5 PM

Inclusions:

Entertainment DJ

Food Unlimited

Beverage pitcher of fresh beer/ Two House Cocktails/ Mocktails

For Kids below 14 years- unlimited food, beverage, and mocktail

For Reservations: +91 85 15 898989

