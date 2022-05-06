INDIA

‘Celebrities can’t run away from responsibilities’

Celebrities shouldn’t recklessly endorse the products, they should take the decisions responsibly, Secretary (CA) for the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs & Food Distribution Rohit Kumar Singh said.

Singh was addressing a gathering in 15th edition of ‘Goa Fest 2022’ on Thursday at Bambolim, Goa. He said that the new guidelines for advertising will be out soon.

“Celebrities should take the responsibility. They just can’t run away from it,” Singh said while citing the examples of tobacco product advertisements.

“Don’t take consumers for a ride. If someone does it then they will have to face penalties. We love creativity. But this creativity shouldn’t mislead consumers,” he said.

He said that the ministry would quickly intervene in such matters, if anyone found cheating consumers.

“We keep a watch on misleading advertisements. If someone says that their toothpaste is No. 1, or wearing specs (of their brand) will improve eyesight, we ask them. We question them as it is not acceptable,” Singh said.

“Don’t fool the consumers and compromise their interest. Manufacturing units need to make the consumer grievance system more robust,” he said.

