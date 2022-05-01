ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Celebrities join scores of fans to greet actor Ajith Kumar on his b’day

NewsWire
0
0

Several directors, actors, actresses and production houses joined scores of fans on Sunday to greet actor Ajith Kumar on his 51st birthday.

Among the first to wish Ajith were producer Boney Kapoor, directors Venkat Prabhu, Ajay Gnanamuthu, and Adhik Ravichandran, as well as actors Shanthanoo Baghyaraj, Parvati Nair, Harish Kalyan and Sibi Sathyaraj.

Venkat Prabhu, who also launched a common display picture for Ajith’s 51st birthday, tweeted: “Happy bday na!!! Love you always”.

Boney Kapoor, whose firm produced Ajith’s film ‘Valimai’ along with Zee Studios, tweeted: “Vanakkam… On this special day, Zee Tamil will air Ajith Kumar’s blockbuster ‘Valimai’ at 6.30 p.m. today.”

Shanthanu Baghyaraj, who is a big fan of the star, tweeted: “Happiest birthday to dearest Ajith Kumar sir. Stay blessed as always. Keep inspiring millions.”

Another fan, Harish Kalyan said in a tweet: “Happy Birthday to our dear #Ajithkumar sir. Thank you for being a huge inspiration for all the youngsters. Wishing you more happiness and success.”

20220501-115936

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kartik Aaryan shakes a leg on Allu Arjun’s ‘Buttabomma’

    Animated film ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’ to release on Oct 29 in...

    ‘Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah’ title track narrates antics of characters

    Filmmaker Nathalia Syam: Audience must feel part of the story