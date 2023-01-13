New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANSlife) The 2023 awards show season was off to a glamorous start as Hollywood’s most notable celebrities showcased an array of breathtaking platinum jewellery designs at the 80th Annual Golden Globes Awards.

“Since platinum is naturally white, it enhances the brilliance of diamonds and coloured gemstones, while holding these important stones most securely,” said Platinum Guild International CEO Huw Daniel. “It’s the ideal setting for celebrities to wear on the red carpet.”

Platinum jewellery is made of 95 per cent pure platinum with minimum use of other ingredients – making it the finest metal available to us today. Platinum is the metal of choice for most red-carpet events around the world.

The most prominent platinum jewellery trends at the Golden Globe Awards were dramatic earrings as seen on Selena Gomez and Hilary Swank, and statement necklaces worn by Lily James and Hannah Einbinder.

Platinum Guild International is pleased to share that leading red carpet jewellery brands such as Harry Winston, De Beers, Tiffany & Co., Fred Leighton, Kwiat, Rahaminov, Lorraine Schwartz, and Mindi Mond chose to style A-list celebrities in naturally white platinum.

The following stars selected platinum jewellery to celebrate their achievements:

Lily James

. Sunflower diamond necklace (25.31 carats), set in platinum

. Sunflower diamond earrings (4.35 carats), set in platinum

. Sunflower diamond ring (2.35 carat), set in platinum

. Sparkling cluster diamond ring (2.31 carats), set in platinum

Selena Gomez in jewellery by De Beers set in platinum

Earrings with diamonds, set in platinum

Michelle Williams in jewellery by Tiffany & Co. set platinum

Tiffany Victoria diamond Vine drop earrings, set in platinum

Tiffany Victoria band ring with diamonds, set in platinum

Hilary Swank in jewellery by Tiffany & Co. set platinum

. Tiffany Archives earrings with emerald and diamonds, set in platinum (1926-1929)

. Tiffany Victoria mixed cluster bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum

. Etoile five-row band ring with pave diamonds, set in platinum

Hannah Einbinder in jewellery by Tiffany & Co. set platinum

. Tiffany Victoria diamond vine necklace, set in platinum

. Tiffany Victoria alternating graduated necklace with diamonds, set in platinum

. Tiffany Victoria Vine tennis bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum

. Tiffany Victoria Cluster tennis bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum

. Tiffany Victoria diamond Vine band ring, set in platinum

Anya Taylor-Joy in jewellery by Tiffany & Co. set in platinum

. Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger Hands necklace with diamonds in platinum and gold

. Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger Hands bracelet with diamonds in platinum and gold

. Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger Cones with petals ear clips in platinum and gold

Laverne Cox in jewellery by Fred Leighton and Kwiat set in platinum

. Fred Leighton, c 1950 diamond stylized leaf brooch by Sterle (worn in hair), set in platinum

. Kwiat Legacy Fireworks earrings with diamonds, set in platinum

. Fred Leighton Art Deco diamond bracelet, set in platinum

. Fred Leighton 1920’s diamond bracelet, set in platinum

. Fred Leighton c 1910 Old European twin stone ring, set in platinum

. Fred Leighton, c 1910 Old European cut diamond ring (3.50 carats), set in platinum

. Kwiat classic round brilliant cut diamond eternity band, set in platinum

Kaley Cuoco in jewellery from Rahaminov set in platinum

. Diamond bypass ring (6.03 total carats), set in platinum

Kerry Condon in jewellery by Lorraine Schwartz set in platinum

. Colombian emerald and diamond ring (25 carats), set in platinum

Jean Smart in jewellery by Fred Leighton set in platinum

. 1960’s diamond spray pendant earrings by David Webb, set in platinum

. A 1930’s diamond bracelet, set in platinum

. Two 1950’s diamond rings, set in platinum

Janelle James in jewellery by Fred Leighton and Kwiat set in platinum

. Fred Leighton Edwardian diamond filigree pendant necklace, set in platinum

. Kwiat marquise pear shape diamond pendant earrings (5.0 carats each), set in platinum

. Fred Leighton Art Deco diamond bracelets, set in platinum

. Fred Art Deco cabochon sapphire and diamond line bracelet, set in platinum

. Fred Leighton Art Deco cabochon sapphire and diamond ring, set in platinum

Nicole Byer in jewellery by Mindi Mond set in platinum

Mega Galaxy earrings with old mine and rose cut diamonds (12 carats) set in a swirl motif, set in platinum

