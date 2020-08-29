Celebrity bodybuilder, fitness coach Satnam Khatra dead

Chandigarh, Aug 29 (IANS) Celebrity fitness coach, bodybuilder and model Satnam Khatra died of a heart attack in Jalandhar city in Punjab on Saturday, his coach said. He was 31 years old.

His coach Rohit Khera informed about his demise on social media.

He suffered a heart attack in the wee hours of Saturday in his house.

Satnam was popular among youth and had a huge social media fan following with over 3.7 lakh followers on Instagram.

Once addicted to drugs, Khatra had gone through rehabilitation. He was into physical fitness for eight years.

–IANS

