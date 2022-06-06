New Delhi, June 6 (IANSlife) Amid the season of beaches, watermelons, sunglasses and long days overshadowed by the sweltering heat, we tend to constantly seek cold treats and snack to hydrate our body. This has its own demerits, when you crave for something cool you go for an ice lolly instead of a glass of fresh juice. Hence, it’s time to make nutritious and smart choices when it comes to preparing our favourite summer delights. It’s time to indulge in eating right and eating fresh.

A perfect summer meal should consist of ingredients that boost up energy levels and keep you “full” throughout the day.

Here are some power-packed recipes prepared from Saffola Oats shared by celebrity chef Kunal Kapur that are absolutely delectable and refreshing to consume during the summer heat:

Oats Mango Smoothie

Serves – 2

Cooking time – 3 mins

Prep time – 3 mins

Ingredients

1 Cup Mango pulp

Oats ½ cup

1 cup milk

1 teaspoon honey

1 teaspoon chia seeds

Method

* Soak oats in 1 cup of milk, refrigerate it overnight for 5-6 hours

* Now make the smoothie, add soaked oats in the blender. Add Mango pulp, and milk, blend it to a smooth consistency

* Pour mango smoothie into a serving glass, top it with mango cubes and chia seeds and honey

Summer Oats Beverage (Vegan)

Serves – 1

Cooking Time – 2 mins

Prep time – 2mins

Ingredients

Oats 2 tbsp

Cold Water 1½ cup

Mint, Chopped 1 tbsp

Coriander, Chopped 1 tbsp

Roasted Jeera, Crushed ½ tsp

Black Salt ¼ tsp

Salt to taste

Method

* Blend together the oats with water to make oats milk

* Add the rest of the ingredient to balance the flavours and seasoning and serve cold

Oats Thayir Sadam (Oats Curd)

Serves – 2

Cooking Time – 6 mins

Prep time – 5 mins

Ingredients

Oats 1 cup

Yoghurt 1½ cup

Ginger, Chopped 1 tsp

Garlic, Chopped 1 tsp

Green Chillies, Chopped ½ tsp

Red chilli whole 1 pc

Mustard Seeds 1 tsp

Chana Dal 1 tsp

Coconut Oil 1 tsp

Pomegranate ½ cup

Coriander, Chopped 2 tbsp

Salt to taste

Pepper, freshly ground to taste

Method

* Wash excess starch from oats. Whisk the yoghurt and put the oats in the yoghurt to soak and thicken

* In a pan, heat the coconut oil and allow it to smoke. Once smoked, reduce the heat and add in the chana dal, as it begins to get a reddish tone, add in the red chilli and cook for another 30 sec. Add in the mustard seeds and as it begins to pop add in the chopped ginger, garlic and green chilli

* Once it begins to become aromatic, turn off the heat, allow to cook for 1 minute and add the soaked yoghurt and oats in the pan

* Season with salt and pepper. Garnish with chopped coriander and pomegranates and serve at room temperature

