Celebrity Cricket League to bring the best of sports, entertainment from Feb 18

NewsWire
The fusion of sports and entertainment, the Celebrity Cricket League, the sportainment event is back in action. This season will see teams from eight different regions of India competing for the cup.

There will be 19 matches in the new season which will be hosted in six cities including Raipur, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Trivandrum and Jaipur.

Mumbai Heroes will have Bollywood superstar Salman Khan as its Brand Ambassador and Ritesh Deshmukh as its Captain, Chennai Rhinos will be led by Arya, Telugu Warriors with Venkatesh as its co-owner and Akhil as its captain.

Bhojpuri Dabanggs will be captained by Manoj Tiwari, Kerala Strikers with superstar Mohanlal as co-owner and Kunchacko Boban as its captain, Bengal Tigers with Boney Kapoor as owner and Jissusen Gupta as its captain, Karnataka Bulldozers with Sudeep as its captain and Punjab De Sher with Sonu Sood as its captain.

The season will have over 120 film celebrities. Stadiums like Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai have witnessed full attendance in previous seasons, and the present trend implies that comparable audiences are anticipated at other locations.

The matches will be broadcast live and exclusively on seven different ZEE TV networks. Zee Anmol Cinema will broadcast all 19 CCL games.

Matches of Mumbai Heroes will be broadcast on & Pictures Hindi, Punjab De Sher matches on PTC Punjabi, Telugu Warriors matches on Zee Cinemalu, Chennai Rhinos matches on Zee Thirai, Karnataka Bulldozers, Bhojpuri Dabanggs, Bengal Tigers matches on Zee Bangla, and Kerala Strikers matches on Flowers TV.

The league will start from February 18, 2023. The opening match will be played between Bengal Tigers and Karnataka Bulldozers from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. IST.

