The wedding pictures of celebrity IAS couple Tina Dabi and Pradeep Gawande went viral on Thursday in which the couple is seen wearing white costumes.

However, a picture of BR Ambedkar placed prominently during the wedding is catching the attention of netizens which is being linked to give a message of showing respect to him.

Most of the social media users are writing Jai Bhim on these pictures.

The couple tied the knot with Ambedkar as a witness and promised to stay together for their lifetime.

They are hosting a reception on Friday in Jaipur in a five star hotel where many officers have been invited.

Dabi is presently Joint Secretary in the Finance Department. Her husband Pradeep Gawande is the Director of the Department of Archaeology and Museums, Rajasthan.

The two had announced their relationship on social media last month with an image on Instagram in which Tina Dabi wrote, “I am wearing the smile you gave me fiance”, tagging her fiance.

Tina Dabi was earlier married to IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan who secured the second rank in the 2015 UPSC exams. The couple got divorced in 2021.

Tina Dabi is the first Dalit to top the civil services exam. She cleared the UPSC exam in her first attempt.

20220422-210205