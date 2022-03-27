INDIALIFESTYLE

Celebrity inspired summer styles

NewsWire
0
0

New Delhi, March 27 (IANSlife) It’s time to soak in the sun, wear cool fabrics, sport pastel colours, and stay hydrated! We’ve curated some looks from trending celebrities for your summer wardrobe. Let’s see how you breeze through the coming months:

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor’s kaftan ensemble exudes ‘love at first sight,’ with a girly, romantic vibe. You will never be sorry for with this on your desert vacation.

Sara Ali Khan

If you enjoy wearing ethnics all year round, Sara Ali Khan’s look the colour of the year ‘Very Peri’ is a must-have for your summer wardrobe. Extremely comfortable and fun for any time of day.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor

If you don’t like to experiment with your outfits, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor’s summer dresses are just what you need. Cooling shades of ivory and off-white are a great option for your summer vacation.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt’s chikankari kurta set in mint green is all you need to see you through a long day of work.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20220327-115203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Droughts to increase in India, South Asia: IPCC report

    Tips To Connect With Your Spiritual Self

    SC directs SAT to hear NSEL plea against ‘Not Fit and...

    Mumbai Police arrests Nigerian national in drug peddling case