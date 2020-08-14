Canindia News

B-town celebs unite to musically champion an Independence Day cause

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE05

Actor Namit Das, playback stars Shaan, Sonu Nigam, Harshdeep Kaur and Nakash Azeez, tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, and singer-musicians Salim-Sulaiman have come together in a music video that aims at spreading awareness about eradication of racism and discrimination.

Every note of our National Anthem gives us goosebumps. As the 73rd Independence day approaches, patriotism is running high at *Merchant Records* with the upcoming release, a humble dedication by @nikhilswapnil to all the Freedom Fighters of Indian Freedom Struggle. We are honoured to present to you the promo of Jana Gana Mana. Song releasing on 14th August 2020 Featuring – @nikhillsinha @swapnilsingh4 @hansika_prateek @acoustic_singh @keshavtyohar @officialprateeksha @harshitshankar @sulaiman.merchant @merchant_records @rajpandit17 @theghatak @dhavalmevcha @myquiki @yattamizer @sagar9 @niravthakar @shakworld @lilyahluwalia @shivansh.j @radhika188 @itsdhiraining #independenceday #india #merchantrecords

While the world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, social evils as racism and discrimination continue to be prevalent. On Independence Day on August 15, these celebrities have joined hands with an organisation that has brought together humanitarians to raise awareness about societal ills and combat them.

“I feel it is extremely important to make these big challenges of human existence a conversation in the public domain. What better way to spread awareness about them than through music? ‘We are one’ irrespective of caste, culture, religion, creed and colour. As humans, we need to do better and empathise with each other. This is the core message of the music video,” said Namit.

