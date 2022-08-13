ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Celesti Bairagey learns Tandav for ‘Rajjo’

‘Rajjo’ actress Celesti Bairagey is busy these days learning Shiv Tandav for a sequence in the show. Though the actress is fond of dancing, performing Tandav, which requires so much energy and fast dance moves, is quite challenging for her.

She says: “It was really so mesmerising to perform electrifying Shiv Tandav. I love to dance and also enjoy it a lot, but never tried my hand at it so rigorously.”

The actress, who hails from Assam will be seen playing the titular role in the show. It is a story about a young and energetic girl Rajjo (played by Celesti), who wants to be an athlete and how she fights the odds to fulfill her dreams.

Celesti adds: “When I heard that I have to perform Shiv Tandav I was very excited. It was really very special for me. It was tough but with the blessings of Lord Shiva, I managed to do it. Hope the audience will like it”.

‘Rajjo’ will start airing from August 22 on Star Plus.

