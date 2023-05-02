INDIALIFESTYLE

Celestial wedding held at Meenakshi Sundareswar temple

NewsWire
0
0

The Celestial wedding of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswar was held at Madurai Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple in Madurai on Tuesday.

According to Hindu religious belief, the marriage of the Lord and Goddess is held on the 10th day of Chithirai festival.

Now, the Chithirai temple car festival will be held on Wednesday.

The celestial wedding or Thirukalyanam was held on a stage set at the junction of the North-West Aadi street within the temple premises.

The ceremonies commenced at 4 a.m. on Tuesday with singing of ‘Thirumurai’ and Vedic hymns. The celestial wedding was held between 8.35 a.m. and 8.59 a.m. in Midhuna lagna with priests and chanting hymns.

As per tradition, Lord Pavala Kanivai Perumal and Lord Subramanaya Swamy (Lord Murugan) from Tiruparagundram arrived at the Tirukalyanam Mandapam and then Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar were brought to the decorated wedding stage.

Married women who were present in large numbers at the temple premises changed their Mangalasutra during the celestial wedding of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar.

Lakhs of devotees, who were waiting outside the temple premises, had a glimpse of the deities who were decorated and kept after the celestial wedding on big screens set up there.

High police security has been provided for the celestial wedding on Tuesday and the car temple festival to be held on Wednesday.

20230502-210205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Baghel follows Kamal Nath, pitches for Rahul as prime ministerial choice

    Kho Kho, from ‘maati to mat’: A dream comes true, says...

    BJP MLA suspended from Telangana Assembly for remark against Speaker

    TN people suffering as DMK govt scrapped all AIADMK schemes: EPS