Celine Dion makes first public appearance in 4 years

Los Angeles, Nov 2 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Celine Dion has made her first public appearance in three years at a hockey game.

The Canadian singer, 55, was pictured with fans and appeared to be in good spirits as she attended a hockey game at Las Vegas’s T-Mobile Arena, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The ‘My Heart Will Go On’ singer has been out of the spotlight since announcing last year she had been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome.

Celine, who shared a health update with fans last year as she cancelled all her upcoming tour dates to focus on her recovery, smiled as she posed with a fan, wearing a chic white gilet for the outing.

As per Mirror.co.uk, the award-winning singer was there to cheer on her hometown team, the Montreal Canadiens, against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Sadly for Celine, her team lost the game in Las Vegas, but the 55-year-old star popped in the locker room to say hello to the squad alongside her sons Rene-Charles, 22, and 13-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy. VP of the Montreal Canadiens shared a snap of herself posing with Celine on Instagram following the game.

Chantal Machabee captioned the picture shared with her 76,100 followers: “Nice visit at our game in Vegas yesterday. Thank you @celinedion for your great generosity. The whole team was very happy to meet you and your family.”

Fans quickly flooded the comment section to send their best wishes to Celine following Chantal’s upload. “Oh God! this is everything… she looks amazing,” a Celine fan page commented, as another declared: “God how much we missed her.”

A third told the star: “Celine!!! You look incredible! Sending you hugs! We love you so much!!”

Another gushed: “Oh my God! I’m so happy to see @celinedion after a long time and I’m so glad to see her in great shape. I have tears of joy and this is one of the happiest moment for me. Love you so much Celine. Be well, Be safe…”