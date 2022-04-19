ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Celine Dion’s movie ‘It’s All Coming Back to Me’ to release in Feb 2023

NewsWire
0
0

Romantic drama film ‘It’s All Coming Back to Me’, starring and featuring the music of Celine Dion, will release in theatres on February 10, 2023. It also stars Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Formerly titled ‘Text for You’, ‘It’s All Coming Back to Me’ is based on the 2016 German film ‘SMS fur Dich’ by Karoline Herfurth.

The film stars Priyanka as a woman struggling to move on from the death of her fiance. To cope, she begins sending messages to his old phone number, which has been reassigned to a new man, played by Sam Heughan.

The two meet and develop a connection based on their shared heartbreak, reports ‘Variety’.

In addition to Jonas and Heughan, the film also stars Celine Dion as herself, in the role of a mentor figure who will inspire the two main characters to fall in love.

The film is named after Jim Steinman’s power ballad ‘It’s All Coming Back to Me Now’, which was made famous from Dion’s cover that was recorded for her 1996 album ‘Falling Into You’.

The song is one of the celebrated singer’s biggest hits and most acclaimed songs, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The movie is written and directed by Jim Strouse. Screen Gems produced the film, which is distributed by Sony Pictures.

Dion executive produces the film alongside Doug Belgrad, Sophie Cassidy, Louise Killin and Jonathan Furhman. Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Esther Hornstein produce.

The film’s supporting cast includes Russell Tovey, Steve Oram, Omid Djalili, Sofia Barclay, Lydia West, Arinze, Kene and Celia Imrie. Filming for the movie began in late 2020 in London, and wrapped in early 2021.

20220419-103804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IANS Review: ‘Pretty Smart’: A mild, fun sitcom (IANS Rating: ***)

    94th Academy Award starts with a star studded red carpet

    Box-office extravaganza: Eight much-anticipated films set for release every weekend

    Jodie Turner-Smith, Joshua Jackson are ‘like mirrors for each other’